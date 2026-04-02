Veritone and Thorn Partner to Safeguard Children Against Abuse Faster

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced the integration of Thorn Detect – a child sexual abuse material (CSAM) detection tool developed by Thorn, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming how children are protected from sexual abuse and exploitation in the digital age – into Veritone’s AI-powered Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS) solutions suite.

Using state-of-the-art machine learning models, Thorn Detect quickly identifies potential child sexual abuse images and videos on a seized digital device, helping investigators prioritize the most critical files, speed up case resolution, and find victims faster and remove them from harm. This integration enables Veritone users to utilize Thorn’s technology to detect CSAM, significantly accelerating crucial investigations.

“Our partnership with Thorn is a critical step forward in our commitment to providing law enforcement with the most advanced tools to protect our communities,” said Jon Gacek, GM of Veritone Public Sector. “The fight against child sexual exploitation requires advanced technology, and by integrating Thorn Detect into our iDEMS suite, we are empowering investigators to more quickly identify and act on critical evidence. This technology will help shorten investigation cycles and bring perpetrators to justice faster, all while helping to protect children.”

"Behind every case file is a child waiting to be found. Thorn Detect helps investigators cut through overwhelming caseloads and focus on what matters most — identifying child victims and getting them to safety," said Brian Herrick, Vice President of Victim Identification at Thorn. “This partnership is designed to help find more children faster, while preserving investigator resiliency and better protecting their wellness."

For more information on this joint partnership and offering, visit https://www.veritone.com/.

For more information on Thorn, visit thorn.org.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and dynamic workflows. By empowering organizations in both the commercial and public sectors, Veritone enables users to increase operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The company’s proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to process and tokenize data—including video, audio, and images—powering sophisticated automation and measurable business outcomes. Committed to the development of ethical AI, Veritone blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology to help customers navigate a complex digital landscape while helping to protect intellectual property and enabling sustainable business growth. For more information, visit Veritone.com.

About Thorn

Thorn is an innovative technology nonprofit that transforms how children are protected from sexual abuse and exploitation in the digital age. Thorn builds scalable tools to help platforms detect and prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation, supports investigators in finding victims faster, and shares research and technical guidance to shape policy and improve protections for children worldwide. By working within the broader child protection ecosystem, Thorn is creating a digital safety net to protect every child’s right to simply be a kid. To learn more about Thorn’s mission to protect children in the digital age, visit thorn.org.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated integration of Thorn Detect into Veritone's iDEMS solutions suite; the expected capabilities, performance, and benefits of such integration; anticipated improvements in investigation speed, case resolution, and victim identification outcomes; the expected benefits of the partnership between Veritone and Thorn; and Veritone's business strategy, product development plans, and market position in the public sector.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful integration of third-party technology into Veritone's products; the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the partnership; market adoption of Veritone's iDEMS solutions; reliance on third-party technology providers; regulatory and legal developments affecting AI-based evidence analysis tools; and those additional risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.