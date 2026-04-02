Energy Dome and NUAI to Partner on Energy Storage Solution for Texas AI Data Center

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Dome, a leading provider of innovative capacity solutions for AI infrastructure, and New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deploy Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery Plus technology at NUAI’s Texas Critical Data Centers (TCDC) site, located in Odessa.

This collaboration further confirms Energy Dome’s unique positioning as a leading technology platform for the deployment of firm capacity and true 24/7 clean energy solutions, purpose-built for next-generation AI infrastructure. Share

The MOU establishes a framework for the parties to assess how Energy Dome’s proprietary technology, based on its patented CO2 Battery system, will support NUAI’s planned deployment of large-scale power capacity to meet the energy demand of its AI-optimized 1GW+ data center. Key priorities include maximizing speed to power, reducing reliance on constrained grid interconnection timelines, ensuring the high levels of availability required for mission-critical data center operations, and supporting lower-emissions power generation.

Claudio Spadacini, Founder and CEO of Energy Dome, said:

“AI is redefining energy systems and accelerating the need for reliable, always-available power for data centers and the grid. This collaboration further confirms Energy Dome’s unique positioning as a leading technology platform for the deployment of firm capacity and true 24/7 clean energy solutions, purpose-built for next-generation AI infrastructure. We look forward to working with our customer NUAI to support their ambitions to deploy cutting-edge, rapidly deployable data centers and turn this vision into a shared success.”

Charlie Nelson, President and Chief Operating Officer, said:

“We are excited to be working with Energy Dome on deployments at our assets. As we continue to scale our behind-the-meter power infrastructure at TCDC, Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery Plus technology addresses three key areas: lowering delivered energy costs, helping manage the inherent variability between data center load profiles and our on-site generation fleet, and reducing the carbon intensity of our power generation. The ability to capture waste heat and flexibly dispatch stored energy provides additional operational flexibility for AI workloads. We look forward to expanding our deployment of this technology across our portfolio and note Energy Dome’s recent announcements with leading hyperscalers as a testament to the progress of their platform.”

About Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery Plus Technology

Energy Dome's CO2 Battery Plus technology is designed to enhance the efficiency and flexibility of gas-fired generation by integrating energy storage with waste heat recovery. When deployed alongside Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs), the system has the potential to increase available power output, improve operational flexibility and reduce emissions, supporting the requirements of large-scale AI and data center workloads.

The CO2 Battery technology stores electricity by compressing CO2, and in the traditional CO2 Battery configuration, both pressure and heat generated during the charge phase are retained separately by design, with the heat stored in a dedicated thermal storage system for later use during the discharge phase. By contrast, in the CO2 Battery Plus configuration, the system uses direct waste heat from the OCGT(s)’ exhaust during the discharge phase, instead of storing it beforehand. By replacing stored heat with directly supplied waste heat, the system greatly improves efficiency, enables combined-cycle-like performance, and is more cost-efficient. The CO2 Battery Plus can operate across three distinct modes:

Charge Mode

During low-demand hours or periods of excess renewable production, power is used to compress gaseous carbon dioxide, which is then stored in its liquid form in standard pressure vessels.

Discharge Mode (SuperBoost)

During peak-demand hours, the liquid carbon dioxide is evaporated and heated using heat from the gas turbine(s) exhaust(s), driving an expander and thereby running the CO2 Battery turbine, providing additional power comparable to that of an additional gas turbine of the same type, hence more than doubling its output (>100%).

Generation Mode (Boost)

The CO2 Battery compressor and turbine run simultaneously, with no net mass transfer between the gas and liquid carbon dioxide storage. The gas is looping in a closed cycle, increasing the net power output of the gas turbine by up to 25%.

https://youtu.be/UzeB5aab4_Y

Video: The CO2 Battery Plus Process

About Energy Dome

Energy Dome is a leading provider of innovative capacity solutions for AI infrastructure, powered by its patented CO2 Battery technology. The company’s proprietary system delivers cost-competitive, dispatchable capacity and 24/7 clean power using readily available materials, supporting grid reliability, renewable integration, energy security, and industrial competitiveness. As global electricity demand accelerates, driven by AI workloads, hyperscale computing, and the rapid expansion of data center infrastructure, Energy Dome is advancing the commercial deployment of its technology to deliver reliable, scalable, and lower-emissions power solutions for utilities, energy providers, hyperscalers, and large energy users. For more info: energydome.com

About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.

New Era is a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets. The Company is developing Texas Critical Data Centers LLC (“TCDC”), a 438 acre large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus located in Ector County, outside Odessa, Texas. TCDC is master-planned as a multi-phase development, with anticipated capacity scaling to 1+ gigawatt over time. With a growing portfolio of strategically located, vertically integrated resources including powered land and powered shells, the Company delivers turnkey solutions that enable hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership, and future-proof their infrastructure investments.

For more information, visit: www.newerainfra.ai, and follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X.