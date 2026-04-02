eClinicalWorks and healow Genie Assist Estrella ENT in Achieving 70% Call Automation and Improving Front Office Efficiency

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, one of the largest ambulatory cloud EHRs, today announced that Estrella Ear, Nose and Throat, a high-volume ENT practice managing more than 22,000 patient calls per month, has transformed its front-office operations using healow Genie™, an AI-powered contact center solution.

“healow Genie has transformed our practice operations. By reaching 70% call automation, we’ve saved valuable time and improved patient engagement." Share

As practices nationwide face rising call volumes and staffing shortages, practices are turning to AI-driven technology to modernize communication workflows and reduce administrative burden. By implementing healow Genie, Estrella ENT achieved a 70% call automation rate while improving patient satisfaction and operational performance.

Prior to implementing healow Genie, 37% of patient calls were going to voicemail due to staffing constraints. Now, only 10% of calls are diverted to voicemail, enabling faster response times and a more consistent patient experience, which is especially important for its diverse patient population, 35% of whom are Spanish-speaking.

“healow Genie has transformed our practice operations,” said Michelle Rehnberg, MSHI, MBA, BSHA, Chief Officer of Operations and Finance at Estrella Ear, Nose and Throat. “By reaching 70% call automation, we’ve saved valuable time and improved patient engagement. Our call pickup rate has increased dramatically, and we can better support our Spanish-speaking population with enhanced accessibility. Automating routine administrative tasks has boosted staff productivity, saved several hours each day, and created opportunities for sustainable growth. We had some staff turnover, and since we had healow Genie implemented, we didn’t experience any operational disruptions; it absorbed the workload seamlessly.”

Estrella ENT is an Ear, Nose, and Throat specialty health center that provides comprehensive care, ranging from in-office sinus procedures to a full–service ear, nose & throat clinic for both pediatric and adult patients. By implementing healow Genie’s advanced AI-powered capabilities, the practice has effectively managed the workload, significantly reduced medication-related errors, and empowered providers to dedicate more time to delivering exceptional patient care.

The integration of AI-powered tools with the eClinicalWorks EHR has further enhanced operational efficiency. With Sunoh.ai, providers can complete documentation faster and lock their charts on the same day, significantly reducing ‘pajama time’. Additionally, healow's check-in solutions simplify the patient intake process, creating a more frictionless patient experience.

“healow Genie was designed to address one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today: managing high patient call volumes without further burdening staff,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “AI-powered tools help practices like Estrella ENT automate routine tasks to improve efficiency and enhance accessibility through multilingual support. healow Genie empowers practices to meet the evolving needs of their diverse patient populations while driving better outcomes and improved satisfaction for both patients and staff.”

Watch this video to hear more about Estrella Ear, Nose and Throat’s story.

About Estrella Ear, Nose and Throat

Estrella Ear, Nose, and Throat is a leading ENT practice located in the Goodyear, AZ, Metro Area, dedicated to providing comprehensive care for a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions. The practice serves a diverse patient population, including 35% Spanish-speaking patients, and delivers personalized treatments ranging from in-office sinus procedures to a full–service ear, nose & throat clinic for both pediatric and adult patients. Estrella ENT combines advanced medical expertise with compassionate care. With a focus on innovation and patient engagement, the practice is committed to improving lives and addressing each patient's unique needs. For more information, visit https://estrellaent.com/.

About healow Genie

healow Genie is a first-of-its-kind, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered contact center solution designed to enhance patient engagement by providing patients 24/7 access to vital health information via voice call, text, or chatbot. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including patient self-service, intelligent assistant, automated after-hours service, and conversational smart campaigns. Genie improves patient satisfaction, reduces administrative burdens, and lowers overall operational costs. For more information, visit https://genie.healow.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow eClinicalWorks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.