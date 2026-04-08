Infra Pipes Acquires HDPE Business of Atkore to Strengthen Manufacturing and Distribution Capabilities

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infra Pipes (the “Company”), a leading North American manufacturer of medium- and high-density polyethylene pipeline solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Atkore Inc.’s HDPE business, which primarily serves the telecommunications market.

The acquisition advances the Company’s strategy to strengthen its manufacturing and distribution capabilities and expand its ability to serve customers across North America. The acquisition includes five HDPE sites across the USA in Lovelady, TX; Woodburn, OR; Allendale, SC; Albuquerque, NM; and Springfield, MO, equipped with modern manufacturing equipment.

“Today’s announcement is a significant advancement of our strategy to make Infra Pipes the most modern, efficient, and scalable producer of HDPE pipeline solutions in North America. We are confident that the HDPE acquisition will strengthen our ability to serve customers and support infrastructure projects,” said Jimmy Herring, CEO at Infra Pipes. “The five acquired locations have benefitted from significant recent investment, making them complementary to our existing locations. We are excited to continue building a stronger Infra Pipes.”

This announcement follows Infra Pipes’ May 2025 acquisition of another HDPE manufacturing site in Jacksonville, FL. Since acquiring Jacksonville, Infra Pipes has invested to upgrade and modernize its manufacturing capabilities and expanded its team at the site to serve customers with greater speed, flexibility, and reliability.

Under the terms of the agreement, Atkore will contribute its HDPE business and capitalize the combined business with approximately $28 million. Atkore will hold a 10% equity stake in Infra Pipes.

Alvarez & Marsal and Moelis & Company LLC are serving as financial advisors to Infra Pipes.

About Infra Pipes

Infra Pipes is a leading North American manufacturer of medium- and high-density polyethylene pipeline solutions for essential infrastructure applications. With six production facilities across the continent, Infra Pipes offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of small- to extra-large-diameter products in the industry, including Weholite®, Sclairpipe®, EndoPoly, EndoPure, EndoTrace and Enduct. Serving markets such as municipal water supplies, gas distribution, telecommunications, wastewater management, mining, agriculture and energy transmission, Infra Pipes combines decades of technical experience with a customer-first approach that simplifies complex projects and supports the flow of modern life.