LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announced OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ: OSW) as the newest Niagen Plus™ provider, engaged to offer pharmaceutical grade Niagen IV at over 80 Medi-Spa clinics onboard high-end cruise ships. Marking Niagen Bioscience’s first cruise ship clinic partnership, this collaboration brings Niagen IV to guests at sea.

Niagen Bioscience Announces First Cruise Ship Clinic Partnership with OneSpaWorld, Bringing the NAD-Boosting Benefits of Niagen IV to the High Seas Share

Rob Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience, commented, “OneSpaWorld opens a new premium channel at sea, strengthens our rapidly expanding Niagen Plus clinic footprint, and supports our strategy to scale Niagen IV and injections outside of the U.S.”

This partnership extends Niagen Bioscience’s fast-growing clinical channel for Niagen Plus, with Niagen IV and injections available at over 1,200 top healthcare, wellness, and longevity clinics across the U.S. Niagen Bioscience continues to scale Niagen IV through premium medical and wellness providers, and OneSpaWorld introduces an entirely new point of access: high-intent, on-vacation consumers seeking elevated wellness experiences while traveling.

Leonard Fluxman, CEO of OneSpaWorld, remarked, “Today’s travelers are increasingly seeking science-backed wellness experiences while at sea. Niagen IV offers a premium NAD-boosting intravenous solution, providing a premium and innovative service enhancement for travelers committed to prioritizing health and longevity.”

Within its Niagen Plus product portfolio, Niagen Bioscience developed a next-generation intravenous formulation of pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside) designed to support cellular vitality and healthy aging. Compared to traditional NAD+ IV, the aqueous-based Niagen IV formulation offers a better patient experience, enables 75% shorter infusion times, and delivers a higher, faster rise in NAD+ blood levels—without the severe side effects commonly associated with NAD+ IV (Reyna et al., 2026; Hawkins et al., 2024). The Company recently announced the broadening of its NAD+ precursor intellectual property (IP), with a newly granted patent covering the methods of use of Niagen (patented NR) and derivatives in IV and injectable formulations.

OneSpaWorld provides health, wellness, aesthetics, fitness, and Medi-Spa services across a broad portfolio of cruise ships and itineraries. Niagen IV (500 mg) is now available through Wells Pharma of Houston, a U.S. FDA-registered outsourcing facility, as a premium onboard OneSpaWorld service, with deployment aligned to ship-specific Medi-Spa operations and applicable regulatory requirements. The Niagen IV rollout is expected to meaningfully expand across OneSpaWorld’s fleet footprint, providing a scalable pathway for Niagen Plus to reach new consumers and drive additional demand.

Kris Fishman, CEO, Wells Pharmacy Network, stated, “Wells Pharmacy is proud to compound and distribute pharmaceutical-grade Niagen to qualified clinics, supporting this first-of-its-kind rollout at sea with our rigorous compounding and safety standards.”

Use the clinic locator at www.niagenplus.com to find a provider near you. For additional information on Niagen, visit www.niagenbioscience.com.

About Niagen Bioscience:

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE) is the global leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience™ is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.

The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There’s a better way to age.

At the heart of its clinically proven product portfolio is Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, and high-quality NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company’s consumer supplement, Tru Niagen®, the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com), and Niagen Plus™, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products (www.niagenplus.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription.

Niagen Bioscience’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on revenue per largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (Jan. 2025 – Dec. 2025)

About OneSpaWorld

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished health and wellness centers offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, aesthetics and fitness services, treatments, and products, currently onboard 208 cruise ships and at 42 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the cruise industry segment of the international leisure market, which it has earned over six decades upon its exceptional service; expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms; irreplicable operating infrastructure; powerful team; and product innovation, delivering tens of millions of extraordinary guest experiences and outstanding service to its cruise line and destination resort partners.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “possible,” “probable,” “believes” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “projects,” “continue,” “would” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, inflationary conditions and adverse economic conditions; our history of operating losses; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain and grow sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; risks of conducting business in China; including unanticipated developments in and risks related to the Company’s ability to secure adequate quantities of pharmaceutical-grade Niagen in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to obtain appropriate contracts and arrangements with U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities required to compound and distribute pharmaceutical-grade Niagen to clinics; the Company’s ability to remain on the U.S. FDA Bulk Drug Substances Nominated for Use in Compounding Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act Category 1 list; the Company’s ability to maintain and enforce the Company’s existing intellectual property and obtain new patents; whether the potential benefits of NRC can be further supported; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA and other governmental authorities, including with respect to products seeking to compete in our market; mislabeling or other misleading marketing practices by competitors; economic and market instability, including as a result of tariffs or trade conflicts; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Niagen Bioscience undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.