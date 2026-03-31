Derivative Path and Wells Fargo Deliver FX Payments Solution for Community Banks

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Derivative Path, a derivatives and risk management platform trusted by more than 300 financial institutions, today announced the delivery of an FX payments solution powered by Wells Fargo’s FX Payment Solutions and connected through Jack Henry’s Treasury Management platform. The integration enables community banks to offer their commercial clients the ability to initiate foreign currency wire transfers directly within their existing digital banking environment.

Commercial banking clients increasingly expect their financial institutions to support cross-border payment capabilities. For community banks, meeting that demand has historically required significant investment in technology, compliance infrastructure, and liquidity relationships. Derivative Path’s approach eliminates that burden by connecting its DerivativeEDGE® SaaS platform with established liquidity partners and core banking systems, allowing banks to offer competitive international payments as a natural extension of their existing digital services.

FirstBank (Nashville, TN) is the first bank to go live on the DerivativeEDGE solution connected through JHA Treasury ManagementTM. FirstBank has been a Derivative Path client for five years, using the platform for interest rate derivatives, and the addition of international payments represents a deepening of that relationship.

“We built our International Payments solution to give community banks the same cross-border capabilities that larger institutions offer, without requiring them to build the infrastructure themselves,” said Zack Nagelberg, President of Derivative Path. “By working with Wells Fargo and Jack Henry, we’ve created a path giving banks an opportunity to achieve a connected solution for FX payments. FirstBank has been such a valued partner on our DerivativeEDGE platform, and this expansion into international payments is exactly the kind of growth we designed the platform to support.”

For FirstBank, the integration addresses a growing need among its commercial client base. By offering foreign currency payments accessed through the same JHA Treasury platform clients already use for domestic banking, FirstBank can strengthen relationships, generate new revenue from FX transactions, and provide a competitive alternative that keeps commercial clients within the bank’s ecosystem.

“Our commercial clients need the ability to make international payments efficiently and competitively, and we wanted to deliver that capability without adding complexity to their banking experience,” said Ron Zimmerman, Senior Vice President at FirstBank. “With Derivative Path and Wells Fargo connected through Jack Henry, our clients can access and initiate foreign currency wires from the same digital platform they use every day. It strengthens our commercial offering and gives us a meaningful advantage in retaining and growing client relationships.”

The solution works by connecting three platforms into a single workflow. A commercial client is able to access Derivative Path’s International Payments platform, which manages the FX execution process. Wells Fargo serves as the FX desk and liquidity provider, delivering competitive foreign exchange pricing to the bank and its clients. The entire process is transparent to the end user, who experiences a streamlined digital transaction within the banking platform they already use.

Derivative Path’s International Payments solution is available to financial institutions through the DerivativeEDGE platform.

About Derivative Path

Derivative Path combines advanced technology with financial expertise to serve capital markets participants, including financial institutions and alternative investment managers. Our cloud platform and advisory teams help clients manage interest rate, FX, and commodity risk with greater transparency, control, and efficiency across the trade lifecycle. Trusted by over 300 institutions, including top-tier banks, credit unions, and alternative investment managers, Derivative Path delivers the risk insights and operational rigor required in today's markets. For more information, visit www.derivativepath.com.

About FB Financial Corporation

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank in Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia. FB Financial Corporation operates 93 full-service branches across its footprint and has approximately $16.0 billion in total assets. Visit: www.firstbankonline.com.