Advanced Radiology Consultants of Kansas City Selects The vRad Platform to Streamline Radiology Workflow Across 30+ Facilities

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Radiology Consultants of Kansas City (ARC), a 14-physician radiology practice, has selected The vRad Platform as its AI-enabled technology and support platform to simplify practice operations and improve performance across distributed imaging and reading locations. The vRad Platform was developed by and is used within Virtual Radiologic (vRad), the nation’s leading teleradiology practice, supporting hundreds of radiologists interpreting millions of studies each year.

ARC delivers radiology services to a growing network of hospitals, imaging centers, and physician groups totaling 32 facilities across the Kansas City metropolitan area and Texas. Like many radiology practices, ARC has been operating across multiple PACS and support systems that do not communicate seamlessly with one another, creating inefficiencies and unnecessary complexity. By implementing The vRad Platform, ARC unifies these technologies into a single integrated environment designed to streamline radiologist workflows, simplify practice operations, and provide real-time performance analytics.

“The vRad Platform gives us a unified technology framework that will allow our practice to grow while making it easier for our radiologists to do their work efficiently,” said Dennis Wiseman, Director of Finance and Operations at ARC. “Between the native AI technologies, the live clinical and technical support for our radiologists, and The vRad Platform’s long track record in the field, the solution was the clear choice for our practice.”

The vRad Platform has been refined through more than two decades of real-world use. It combines a high-performance reading environment with critical AI-enabled capabilities including voice recognition, reporting, worklist prioritization, and quality assurance, as well as 24/7 clinical and technical support through vRad’s Operations Center.

“We’re eager to partner with ARC as the group seeks to improve patient care even further,” said Dr. Benjamin Strong, Chief Medical Officer at vRad. “Practices today need integrated technology that simplifies operations while strengthening performance. The vRad Platform provides a scalable foundation designed to support both radiologists and practice leaders.”

About Advanced Radiology Consultants of Kansas City

Advanced Radiology Consultants of Kansas City (ARC) is a physician-led radiology practice serving hospitals, imaging centers, and physician groups across the Kansas City metropolitan area and Texas. The practice includes 14 radiologists who share the common goal of proactively meeting the modern imaging needs of the regional health care community. www.arc-kc.com

About vRad

vRad (Virtual Radiologic) is the nation’s leading teleradiology practice with 500+ U.S. board-certified or eligible physicians, the majority of whom are subspecialty trained. Our practice is accredited as a telemedicine provider by The Joint Commission and delivers high-quality diagnostic imaging services to 1,600 facilities and radiology groups across the United States. vRad has 23 issued patents for telemedicine and radiology technologies; and is a leading innovator in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, imaging data analytics, and software to improve the quality of patient care, value for our clients, and the experience of our physicians. www.vrad.com