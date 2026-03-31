Tech Mahindra and ParkourSC Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Digital Supply Chain Solutions for Global Enterprises

PUNE, India & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a partnership with ParkourSC, the leading provider of AI-native Decision Intelligence solutions, to deliver advanced digital supply chain capabilities for enterprises globally. The partnership aims to enhance resilience and agility through AI-driven solutions that provide greater visibility and proactive decision-making across supply chains, particularly in the pharmaceutical and cold chain logistics sectors.

As part of this partnership, Tech Mahindra will bring end-to-end digital capabilities and domain expertise to help enterprises implement scalable supply chain solutions while ParkourSC will provide its Decision Intelligence platform. The platform enables life sciences organizations to sense disruptions, decide optimal responses, and act with confidence across the clinical trial supply and cold chain management. By leveraging real-time data and generating actionable insights, the combined solution will deliver comprehensive coverage across the entire supply chain lifecycle from planning and production to distribution. Additionally, capabilities such as track and trace, cold chain monitoring, and decision intelligence, will enable enterprises to better manage critical supply chain processes and improve operational efficiency and product integrity.

Narasimham RV, President – Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “In an increasingly complex and fast-evolving operating environment, any quality degradation of condition-sensitive products extends beyond financial consequences, affecting regulatory compliance, market reputation, and sustainability outcomes. This partnership brings together Tech Mahindra’s digital supply chain engineering capabilities with ParkourSC’s purpose-built, pharma-validated platform. It supports AI-driven dynamic decision intelligence and helps organizations effectively navigate the evolving challenges of modern supply chains.”

Built on a cloud-native architecture, the solution enables organizations to create digital twins of their supply chains, offering end-to-end visibility across business functions. By leveraging AI-driven predictive analytics, pharmaceutical enterprises can anticipate disruptions, model potential scenarios, and enable faster, more informed decision-making across their supply chain networks. While initially focused on pharmaceutical and cold chain logistics, the solution also has broader applicability across industries including food and beverage, retail, and industrial sectors, helping organizations build more transparent, responsive, and resilient supply chains.

Mahesh Veerina, CEO, ParkourSC, said, “When a product spends too long outside its required temperature range, or a disruption goes undetected, someone pays - financially, operationally, sometimes in patient outcomes. ParkourSC was built to eliminate that exposure. Together with Tech Mahindra, we can now deliver that at a global scale and set a new standard for what AI-powered supply chains can do.”

The two organizations have already demonstrated a proven working model through successful joint deployments and are now expanding the partnership to support global customers across key markets. The partnership involves large-scale, multi-team projects focusing on areas like digital transformation in supply chain domain. Tech Mahindra’s supply chain management services help organizations optimize their supply chains across industries by combining deep domain expertise with advanced digital solutions. By enabling a 360-degree view of the supply chain, the Tech Mahindra enables enterprises enhance responsiveness and operational efficiency while ensuring seamless alignment between suppliers and customers.

About ParkourSC

ParkourSC delivers AI-native decision intelligence for global supply chains. The platform’s contextual knowledge graph continuously models a digital twin of the supply chain networks, end-to-end, while an intelligence orchestration engine — powered by optimization models, machine learning, and configurable decision rules — transforms real-time signals into precise, actionable interventions, predictions and recommendations across demand planning, supply orchestration, inventory optimization, cold chain management, and clinical trial logistics. Automated Agents and recipes execute decisions with full auditability. Deployed at Fortune 500 scale with 20% waste reduction and 4X+ documented ROI, ParkourSC replaces reactive dashboards with autonomous decision-making.

Sense. Decide. Act. Learn more at www.parkoursc.com

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 149,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com