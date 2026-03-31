Esri and RoboGarden Sign Strategic MOU to Advance Geospatial and Geomatics Education

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with RoboGarden Inc. The MOU is aimed at expanding geospatial and geomatics education, improving academic collaboration, and strengthening global workforce readiness.

Specifically, this new agreement establishes a framework for Esri and RoboGarden to evaluate new approaches for scalable digital learning, regional responsiveness, and curriculum-aligned academic pathways. The MOU’s four strategic objectives include: creation of a geospatial and geomatics virtual academy, stronger regional execution and responsiveness, academic partnership pathways, and localized esri e-learning opportunities. Organizations across industries will benefit from this initiative, such as business, government agencies, academia, as well as individual learners seeking job-ready skills in GIS.

“Esri’s MOU with RoboGarden creates an important opportunity to explore new models for academic collaboration, digital learning delivery, and regional access that can help prepare the next generation of geospatial professionals,” said Esri President, Jack Dangermond.

“This MOU represents a strategic step toward reimagining how hands on and practical geospatial/geomatics skills are developed and delivered at scale,” said Mohamed Elhabiby, Co-Founder and President of RoboGarden Inc. “By exploring a virtual academy on the RoboGarden platform, deeper academic collaboration, and localized digital learning pathways, we are laying the foundation for accessible, practical, and globally relevant GIS education that better serves institutions, industries, and learners worldwide.”

To learn more about Esri’s education solutions and geospatial learning resources, visit esri.com/en-us/industries/education/overview.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

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