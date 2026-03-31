Members Advantage Credit Union Renews Partnership with Mahalo Banking

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members Advantage Credit Union (‘Members Advantage CU’) has renewed its partnership with Mahalo Banking, reinforcing its commitment to delivering a secure, modern, and highly engaging digital banking experience. The renewal highlights the value of Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking® platform, driven by continuous innovation and the consistent, on-time delivery of enhancements that support evolving member needs.

"Renewing our partnership with Mahalo ensures we continue to offer personalized, secure, and accessible digital banking tools that reinforce our commitment to innovation and member-focused service." Share

Since partnering with Mahalo, Members Advantage CU has leveraged the platform’s tight integration with its Jack Henry Symitar core system to provide a more streamlined and responsive digital experience. By connecting the online and mobile platforms directly with the core, the credit union has enhanced operational efficiency, reduced administrative burdens, and enabled members to access their accounts and complete transactions with greater ease.

“Renewing our partnership with Mahalo ensures we continue to offer personalized, secure, and accessible digital banking tools that reinforce our commitment to innovation and member-focused service,” said Frank Beachnau, CEO of Members Advantage CU. “Mahalo’s consistent delivery of enhancements and forward-thinking approach to digital banking enable us to keep pace with evolving member expectations while maintaining a reliable and modern experience.”

This renewal underscores Members Advantage CU’s alignment with Mahalo’s approach to continuous innovation. The platform delivers constant enhancements, advanced fraud prevention tools, and streamlined account management capabilities, all released on time, ensuring the credit union can confidently expand its digital offerings and respond to changing member demands.

“Members Advantage Credit Union’s renewal with Mahalo reflects the strength of a platform built on continuous innovation and disciplined execution,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Our commitment to delivering enhancements on time, every time, combined with close collaboration with Members Advantage, ensures they can provide a modern, secure, and consistently improving digital experience for their members.”

About Members Advantage

Members Advantage Credit Union is a locally managed, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution dedicated to serving LaPorte, Porter, and Lake County residents. With locations in Michigan City and Portage, MACU provides a wide range of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of its community. For more information, call 219-874-6943 or visit www.macuonline.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.