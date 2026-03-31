OneSpan and Workato Partner to Simplify Secure eSignature Automation Across Enterprise Systems

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today announced the availability of its new OneSpan Sign Integration for Workato, giving organizations a simple way to automate secure eSignature workflows across their enterprise systems without custom development. The launch extends the flexibility of OneSpan's integrations by including Workato, a leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider and leader in Enterprise Model Context Protocol (MCP). Customers can now integrate OneSpan Sign into a wide range of business applications using Workato’s low-code automation environment.

Many organizations rely on automation to streamline processes, yet still face barriers when connecting eSignature workflows across multiple tools. Traditional API integration projects can require specialized skills, lengthy development cycles, and added maintenance costs. The new OneSpan Sign Integration removes these hurdles by enabling Workato users to build, automate, and update signing workflows without coding.

“Customers want secure, compliant digital agreement workflows that can plug into the systems they already use every day,” said Ashish Jain, CTO at OneSpan. “This integration expands the flexibility of OneSpan Sign and supports our commitment to meeting customers where they work. By pairing OneSpan’s trusted security with Workato’s automation platform, organizations can modernize processes more quickly and with far less complexity.”

With the integration, teams can automatically trigger signature requests, move completed agreements into storage systems, and synchronize data across business applications such as CRM, ERP, and collaboration tools. This flexibility enables more end-to-end digital workflows and reduces the manual steps often required when agreements must move between teams and systems.

“Together with OneSpan, we're focused on helping joint customers eliminate the friction that slows down critical business processes,” said Nam Le, Senior Vice President & General Manager at Workato. “Integrating OneSpan Sign into Workato means organizations can build secure, automated agreement workflows that are ready to scale without the overhead that typically comes with connecting enterprise systems."

The OneSpan Sign Workato Integration builds on OneSpan’s broader ecosystem of integration options, which includes embedded integrations with applications such as Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Laserfiche, and Guidewire; storage workflow integrations for platforms including SharePoint, OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box; and robust APIs for fully customized implementations.

Industry research shows the growing demand for low-code automation tools. According to IDC1, 64% of companies have adopted iPaaS solutions to reduce integration complexity and accelerate digital transformation. Yet many still struggle to fully digitize agreement workflows: only 43% of signing processes are fully digital today, with cost, implementation effort, and authentication requirements among the top barriers. These trends reflect the need for simpler, more secure integration approaches, which the OneSpan Sign Workato Integration is designed to address.

See how organizations are using OneSpan and Workato together to streamline secure eSignature workflows. Explore the blog post.

About Workato

Workato delivers enterprise infrastructure for the agentic era, redefining iPaaS and helping enterprises unify data, applications, processes, and AI into a single, governed platform. A leader in Enterprise MCP and trusted by half of the Fortune 500, Workato’s cloud-native architecture connects every application, data source, and process to power real-time orchestration at scale. With enterprise-grade security and continuous innovation at its core, Workato provides the trusted foundation for organizations to automate with confidence and operationalize AI across the business. To learn more, visit www.workato.com.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations build secure, seamless, and trusted digital experiences through two solution portfolios: Cybersecurity and Digital Agreements. Our cybersecurity solutions protect identities, secure mobile apps, and safeguard access through advanced high-assurance authentication, threat intelligence, fraud prevention, and robust mobile app protection, defending users, devices, and applications against sophisticated attacks. Our digital agreements solutions streamline agreement workflows with secure e-signatures, identity verification, and smart digital forms, built to enable speed, compliance, and exceptional customer experiences. Trusted by leading global enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes over 100 million digital agreements and billions of secure authentication transactions across more than 120 countries each year.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on X (Twitter) or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

1 Source: IDC Infographic, sponsored by OneSpan, Integrated Signing Platforms:

Taking eSignature to the Next Level with iPass (doc #US53389125, May 2025)