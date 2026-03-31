Vodafone Idea Deploys Ciena's WaveLogic 6 Extreme to Deliver High-Capacity Connectivity

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) is modernizing its transport network with Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) coherent optical technology running on the 6500 platform. The network upgrade strengthens Vi’s ability to support growing bandwidth demands in India and pursue new business opportunities with hyperscalers, neoscalers, and enterprise customers.

“Vi by doing this is positioning a network to support AI workloads and capture new growth opportunities through enterprise, mobility and data center,” said Jagbir Singh CTO, Vodafone Idea. “This particular technology from Ciena allows us to scale efficiently while meeting the performance expectations of our most demanding customers,” he added.

Vi recently achieved a significant milestone using WL6e, attaining 1.6Tb/s on its meshed Data Center Interconnect network in India. The deployment provides the foundation for Vi to efficiently support up to 800G services, competitively addressing high-bandwidth opportunities and expanding its addressable market.

“Vodafone Idea’s deployment of WL6e underscores a continued commitment to network transformation while reinforcing the company’s ability to deliver high-capacity services,” said Amit Malik, Vice President & General Manager, Asia Pacific, Japan & India, Ciena. “With WL6e, Vodafone Idea will be able to meet future traffic growth and deliver scalable, high-performance connectivity.”

Ciena’s WL6e is the industry’s first 1.6 Tb/s coherent optical technology, enabling service providers to maximize fiber capacity while reducing cost per bit and power consumption.

About Vodafone Idea Limited

Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India’s leading telecom service providers. The Company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles. The Company provides Voice and Data services across 2G, 4G and 5G platforms and is expanding 5G services across 17 circles. To support the growing demand for data and voice, the Company is committed to delivering delightful customer experiences and contributing towards creating a truly ‘Digital India’ by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow. The Company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. The Company’s equity shares are listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE in India. The Company offers products and services to its customers in India under the TM Brand name “Vi”. For more information, please visit: www.MyVi.in.

About Ciena

Ciena is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world’s most advanced networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, interconnects, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit the Ciena Insights webpage and Ciena website.

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