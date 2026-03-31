Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Thermo Scientific Glacios 3 Cryo-TEM

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today introduces a next-generation cryogenic transmission electron microscope (cryo-TEM) designed to help scientists understand structural biology with greater clarity — now accessible in more lab environments than ever before. The Thermo Scientific™ Glacios™ 3 Cryo-TEM offers researchers the next major advancement in 200 kV imaging and structural analysis.

Cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM), an advanced technique of flash-freezing biomolecules to visualize them in their native states, enables the Glacios 3 Cryo-TEM to help researchers advance structure-based drug design. Cryo-EM has played a critical role in the development of RSV vaccines, GLP-1 therapies and ongoing research into potential HIV vaccines.

The Glacios 3 Cryo-TEM is equipped with the Thermo Scientific™ READY™ System, an integrated suite of technologies that mitigates vibrations and environmental disturbances, which enables installation in a broader range of laboratory spaces by significantly reducing lab renovation complexity. AI-powered software facilitates cryo-EM workflows to significantly increase throughput and data quality in comparison to traditional platforms.

New design features improve ease-of-use, increase productivity and enhance connectivity to transfer samples without contamination. These features provide access to a range of high-performance cryo-EM techniques, including single particle analysis, cryo-electron tomography (cryo-ET), and microcrystal electron diffraction (microED).

“The Glacios 3 Cryo-TEM opens the door for more institutions and researchers to harness the capabilities of cryo-EM, helping them tackle complex biological questions and enhance therapeutic development,” said Steve Reyntjens, Thermo Fisher Scientific vice president and general manager of life sciences. “This combination of advanced instrumentation and AI-powered workflows represents a step change in how scientists generate insights, which will accelerate the development of life-improving treatments.”

“When first presented with news of the Glacios 3, I was delighted to learn of the latest developments on its platform,” said Dr. Steve Smerdon, a professor of structural biology in the University of Birmingham Department of Cancer and Genomic Sciences. “The improvements to the enclosure are particularly impressive, as they will allow greater flexibility in choosing a site for the instrument with potentially substantial reductions in refurbishment and running costs.”

To learn more about the Glacios 3 cryo-TEM, please visit thermofisher.com/glacios.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.