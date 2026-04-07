Riskified Partners with Outpayce from Amadeus to Enable and Secure Payments for Airlines and Travel Merchants Worldwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskified, a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced a partnership with Outpayce from Amadeus. This partnership boosts Outpayce’s trusted travel payment platform with Riskified’s AI-powered fraud prevention suite and Chargeback Guarantee model, creating a game-changing solution for airlines worldwide. The landscape of airline payments is evolving, and we're proud to share a major milestone that will reshape the way airlines approach fraud management.

Outpayce from Amadeus is a global travel payments orchestrator and specialized fintech enabler, empowering airlines and travel merchants to streamline complex payment processes, optimize costs, and enhance customer experiences. Purpose-built for the travel industry, Outpayce delivers innovation, flexibility, and seamless integration within the Amadeus ecosystem, supporting secure, efficient, and scalable payment operations across the entire traveler journey.

With Riskified integrating into Outpayce’s ecosystem, carriers all over the world can benefit from AI-decisioning and a risk management solution that creates revenue predictability through guaranteed defined approval rates, while significantly reducing complexity and the cost of fraud. With this new partnership, Riskified becomes the first chargeback guarantee solution in Outpayce’s ecosystem, elevating its value to airlines across the globe.

“Our innovation-first collaboration with Riskified is a major step forward in helping airlines combat fraud more effectively,” said Vasken Tokatlian, VP Partnerships at Outpayce from Amadeus. “By integrating Riskified into Outpayce’s ecosystem we are expanding the choice available to airlines worldwide—equipping them with additional tools to reduce fraud losses, lower operational costs, and seamless, secure payment experiences.”

“By partnering with Outpayce from Amadeus, we are giving airlines the confidence to grow their business, secure in the knowledge that every transaction is protected from fraud,” said Max Meister Admoni, Global Head of Partnerships at Riskified.

A major Asia-Pacific international airline will be the first merchant to go live with the integration in 2026. This launch paves the way for successful implementation with other merchants looking to enhance the traveler experience with advanced AI capabilities.

This partnership delivers value to airlines executing on growth strategies and with variable risk profiles. For carriers in high-risk areas, where chargeback volumes often create significant financial and administrative challenges, Riskified’s technology offers a way to reduce fraud losses, streamline operations, and expand confidently into new territories. Meanwhile, every airline stands to benefit from the highest accuracy in fraud detection, an intelligent, adaptive checkout flow that maximizes bookings, a reduction in manual reviews, and peace of mind that comes with Riskified’s Chargeback Guarantee protection.

High ticket values, frequent card-not-present transactions, and the attractiveness of travel bookings to fraudsters create a perfect storm for elevated fraud and chargeback rates. And fraudsters continue to find creative and sophisticated ways to exploit gaps in airline policies and processes. One Riskified analysis found that flight bookings over the past year were +14% riskier than the previous year.

This is where the collaboration between Riskified and Outpayce provides a much-needed solution for the industry. Together, they offer a sophisticated, technology-driven approach to tackling fraud and chargebacks, addressing these challenges head-on.

Advanced fraud prevention: Using state-of-the-art machine learning and AI technology, Riskified delivers precise fraud detection with faster, more accurate decision-making that surpasses traditional, rules-based systems.

Using state-of-the-art machine learning and AI technology, Riskified delivers precise fraud detection with faster, more accurate decision-making that surpasses traditional, rules-based systems. Guaranteed chargeback protection: Riskified provides Chargeback Guarantee services, eliminating the financial risk for airlines as stated in What is a chargeback guarantee? - Riskified.

Riskified provides Chargeback Guarantee services, eliminating the financial risk for airlines as stated in What is a chargeback guarantee? - Riskified. Sector expertise: Together, Outpayce and Riskified’s global merchant network offer a strong concentration of travel-related transactions from airlines, OTAs, transportation providers, tour and event operators, and more, giving unprecedented intelligence into the identities of travelers purchasing flights and fraud detection accuracy.

Together, Outpayce and Riskified’s global merchant network offer a strong concentration of travel-related transactions from airlines, OTAs, transportation providers, tour and event operators, and more, giving unprecedented intelligence into the identities of travelers purchasing flights and fraud detection accuracy. Improved operational efficiency: By automating fraud detection and reducing reliance on manual reviews, Riskified helps airlines focus on higher-value tasks while saving valuable time and resources.

At a time where booking patterns and payment preferences are frequently changing, Riskified and Outpayce enable businesses to stay agile while keeping fraud under control. Interested in joining the growing list of airlines transforming their fraud prevention approach? Speak with one of our experts at Riskified or Outpayce from Amadeus.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world’s biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, Riskified’s AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at riskified.com.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet. Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, transforming how travel works. We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world. We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology. We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 13 years. Amadeus. It's how travel works better.

Learn more about Amadeus at www.amadeus.com