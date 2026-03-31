CITCO Water Announces Acquisition of Pump & Process Equipment, Inc. and Legacy Environmental

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For more than nine decades CITCO Water has served the water and wastewater industries with a clear mission: to provide customers everything needed to “take water from the source, deliver it to the consumer, and return it back to the source again.” CITCO Water sums up this mission in four simple words: “Solutions driven. Commitment given.”

Today, CITCO Water is proud to announce the addition of Pump & Process Equipment, Inc. and Legacy Environmental to the CITCO Water family. This partnership significantly expands CITCO’s presence in the Southeastern United States, strengthening the company’s ability to deliver comprehensive equipment, treatment, and process solutions across the region.

The addition of these organizations represents a major milestone in CITCO Water’s strategy to build the premier platform serving the waterworks and wastewater industries—combining leading equipment manufacturers, advanced treatment technologies, PVF, chemical treatment solutions, water metering solutions and technical expertise to support municipalities, utilities, engineers, contractors, and industrial customers.

Founded in 1931 in Huntington, WV by Charles Irving Thornburg, CITCO has been family-operated ever since Web Morrison purchased the company in 1958. The organization has grown into a regional leader employing more than 190 people across West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Today, CITCO Water offers six sub-brands providing customers with comprehensive waterworks solutions including chemical, smart meter, integrated technology, hardware, inventory, and repair services.

The addition of Pump & Process Equipment, Inc. and Legacy Environmental expands CITCO’s capabilities into critical equipment and treatment technologies that support water and wastewater infrastructure across the Southeastern United States, including Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Pump & Process Equipment, Inc., headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, has built a strong reputation as a trusted manufacturer’s representative in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. The company partners with leading equipment manufacturers to provide pumping systems, treatment equipment, and process solutions supported by deep technical expertise and long-standing relationships with consulting engineers, municipalities, and contractors.

Legacy Environmental, based in Leeds, Alabama, specializes in the design and supply of packaged wastewater treatment systems and advanced process solutions. The company has developed innovative systems utilizing technologies such as filtration systems, clarifiers, and lift stations to help communities and industrial customers manage increasingly complex water treatment challenges.

Together, these companies bring expanded engineering expertise, innovative treatment solutions, and strong manufacturer relationships that will enhance CITCO Water’s ability to support customers throughout the entire water and wastewater lifecycle.

“This is an exciting moment for CITCO Water and for the customers we serve,” said Jeff Morrison, CEO of CITCO Water. “Pump & Process Equipment and Legacy Environmental are exceptional organizations with talented teams, strong industry relationships, and deep technical expertise. Their capabilities align perfectly with CITCO’s mission of delivering complete solutions across the entire water cycle. By bringing these organizations together, we are building a stronger platform that allows us to serve customers with more technology, more expertise, and a broader portfolio of solutions.”

The partnership represents an important step in CITCO Water’s continued growth and reinforces the company’s commitment to investing in people, technology, and solutions that support the future of water infrastructure across the United States.

“As water infrastructure continues to evolve, customers need trusted partners who can deliver innovative solutions and technical expertise,” Morrison added. “With the addition of Pump & Process Equipment and Legacy Environmental, CITCO Water is positioned to become the premier regional platform for waterworks and wastewater solutions, supporting customers from source to treatment and everything in between.”