Small Businesses Can Soon Enjoy New Rewards With the Prime Business and Amazon Business Credit Cards

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon (AMZN) today announced a new Prime Business Card and a new Amazon Business Card, coming this spring, offering U.S. customers more ways than ever to save along with a suite of new features designed for small business customers. The cards will be issued by U.S. Bank (USB) as part of the Mastercard (MA) network.

Customers can choose between two options: the Prime Business Card, offering Prime members 5% back on Amazon purchases, or the Amazon Business Card, offering 3% back for customers without a Prime membership*. Both versions of the card offer more rewards when shopping off-Amazon, flexible credit terms, and no annual fees. More details about the exciting new benefits will be announced in the coming months.

“Convenient, rewarding payment options start with listening to the customer,” said Tai Koottatep, director and general manager of Worldwide B2B Payments & Lending at Amazon. “Small businesses told us they wanted more ways to earn rewards wherever they shop and better tools to manage cash flow. We partnered with U.S. Bank and Mastercard to build a card program that delivers exactly that.”

For Amazon Business customers, the new Prime Business Card and Amazon Business Card work seamlessly with purchasing and spend management tools to streamline buying, make smarter purchasing decisions, and unlock cost savings. Amazon Business brings what people love about Amazon—millions of products, low prices, and convenient delivery options—to small businesses looking for the same simplicity in their business buying.

"We're incredibly proud of our reputation as a top bank for small business owners," said Courtney Kelso, senior executive vice president, Payments: Consumer and Small Business at U.S. Bank. "We are excited to partner with Amazon and Mastercard to empower small businesses with meaningful rewards and easy-to-use tools to manage spending, and, in the near future offering these small businesses more value with additional U.S. Bank services.”

U.S. Bank is one of the largest card issuers in the United States, and a leading financial services provider to small businesses. It serves more than 1.4 million small business clients with a comprehensive and integrated suite of banking, payments and digital solutions backed by support from experienced bankers.

“Small businesses continue to be incredibly resilient—modernizing how they operate and navigating constant change,” said Eimear Creaven, president, Global Partnerships, Mastercard. “That is what makes this collaboration with Amazon and U.S. Bank so compelling. Together, we are bringing more value, security and simplicity to the tools small businesses rely on every day, helping them operate and grow with greater confidence.”

Mastercard creates small business products that reflect how entrepreneurs operate today—balancing cash flow, managing risk and investing for growth. By combining global acceptance at hundreds of millions of locations, strong security and data-driven insights, Mastercard supports small businesses as they modernize, compete, and contribute to the communities they serve.

Current U.S. Amazon Business and Amazon Business Prime American Express Card Members can continue to use and earn rewards on their American Express-branded cards. Card Members will receive additional communication from American Express and U.S. Bank regarding details about the transition along with details about the new cards, respectively. Answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.

More details about the new cards’ benefits will be announced in the coming months. Prospective customers can sign up to be notified when the new cards are available here.

From Solopreneurs to Fortune 500: Amazon Business Provides Value, Selection, and Convenience

Since launching in the U.S. in 2015, Amazon Business has empowered businesses of all sizes through unmatched selection, deep discounts, and smart capabilities. Amazon Business continues to be a priority for the company, driving over $35 billion in annualized gross sales, with strong adoption and positive feedback from customers. Amazon Business actively serves more than eight million organizations globally, excluding emerging geographies, including 97 of the Fortune 100, 66 of the FTSE 100, and 38 of the DAX 40 companies. Procurement and business leaders benefit from convenient shipping options on hundreds of millions of supplies across categories like office, IT, janitorial, and food service, along with business-tailored features including a curated site experience, Business Prime, business-only pricing and selection, single- or multi-user business accounts, approval workflows, purchasing system integrations, payment solutions, tax exemptions, and dedicated customer support. Working closely with customers to understand their business buying challenges, Amazon Business continues to develop new technologies that make it easy for organizations and administrators to define, meet, and proactively measure progress toward their purchasing budgets and goals. Amazon Business is now a strategic partner to businesses in 11 countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Visit the Amazon Business website to learn more about new and existing tools and features for business buying.

About U.S. Bancorp

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 105th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential. www.mastercard.com.

*After reaching $150,000 in combined annual Net Purchases, cardholders will earn 1% back on these categories.