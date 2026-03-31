AI Med Consult and 4D EMR Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Driven Patient Engagement and Practice Efficiency

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI Med Consult and 4th Dimension EMR officially announced a strategic partnership during the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS) Annual Scientific Meeting in Tampa, unveiling a collaboration designed to improve patient engagement, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision making for aesthetic and cosmetic medical practices.

The integration will allow aesthetic practices to better track how patients interact with their services, from consultations to treatments, while providing physicians and clinic operators with actionable analytics to optimize the patient experience. Share

The partnership brings together AI Med Consult’s AI-powered patient engagement technology with 4D EMR’s leading electronic medical record platform for aesthetic medicine. By integrating patient interaction data with EMR insights, the collaboration will allow practices to better understand patient behavior, track outcomes, and optimize operations through real-time feedback and analytics.

“AI Med Consult and 4D EMR are incredibly aligned in our vision for how technology can support modern aesthetic practices,” said Benjamin Stover, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of AI Med Consult. “We’re excited about the ability to increase operational efficiency by passing the data we capture from patient engagement directly into the EMR. In turn, the EMR can provide ROI insights from patient actions and treatment data, allowing us to continuously improve engagement strategies as practices grow.”

The integration will allow aesthetic practices to better track how patients interact with their services, from consultations to treatments, while providing physicians and clinic operators with actionable analytics to optimize both patient experience and practice performance.

4D EMR views the partnership as part of the broader movement toward artificial intelligence transforming healthcare operations.

“We’re very excited to partner with AI Med Consult,” said Robert Pollack, Founder and CEO of 4D EMR. “We’re embracing AI in 2026 and expect to add new functionality with AI Med as well as other AI-driven features to help practices operate more efficiently.”

The announcement reflects the growing demand for AI-powered solutions within aesthetic medicine, where practices are increasingly adopting technology to streamline workflows, improve patient engagement, and make data-driven decisions.

About AI Med Consult

AI Med Consult is a healthcare technology platform that helps medical and aesthetic practices improve patient communication, efficiency, and growth through AI. Its tools streamline workflows, enhance engagement, and provide actionable insights, enabling clinics to manage call volume, reduce missed opportunities, and deliver a more responsive patient experience.

Learn more at https://www.aimedconsult.com/

About 4D EMR

4D EMR is a cloud-based EMR and practice management platform built for specialty physician practices. Developed by a practicing plastic surgeon, it offers an intuitive interface tailored to specialty workflows, helping practices streamline operations and enhance the experience for patients, staff, and providers.

Learn more at https://4d-emr.com.