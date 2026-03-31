Avangrid Foundation Announces 2026 Partnership with American Red Cross

ORANGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Avangrid Foundation, the philanthropic arm of leading energy company Avangrid Inc., a member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced its recommitment to the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program with a $250,000 donation during Red Cross Month. The funds proactively ensure the Red Cross is prepared to meet the needs of people across the United States who are affected by disasters. The donation builds on the longstanding support the Avangrid Foundation and Avangrid companies have provided to the Red Cross, totalling more than $5.3 million.

“As we experience increasingly frequent and severe storms, we recognize the crucial role preparation plays in ensuring effective emergency response,” said Jose Antonio Miranda, Avangrid CEO. “Our support for the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program helps ensure communities nationwide have the resources and rapid assistance they need when it matters most.”

“The Avangrid Foundation is proud to continue and strengthen our longtime partnership with the American Red Cross,” said Pablo Colón, Executive Director of Avangrid Foundation and Director of Corporate Citizenship at Avangrid. “Our membership in the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the health and safety of communities across Avangrid’s service areas.

Since 2018, the Avangrid Foundation has been a Disaster Responder Program member. Avangrid has also held regular blood drives across its service areas, totaling nearly 3,600 units of blood donated by employees. Avangrid employees regularly volunteer with the Red Cross at its blood drives, via its Sound the Alarm program to install free smoke alarms, and by assembling comfort kits for homeless veterans and more.

“The American Red Cross responds to a disaster every 10 minutes on average,” said Brad Kieserman, Vice President of Disaster Operations and Logistics, American Red Cross. “With the advance support of Avangrid Foundation, the Red Cross can help prepare individuals and communities for the unexpected and provide relief whenever and wherever disasters strike. We are truly grateful for their annual partnership that helps ensure we can deliver our lifesaving mission to those in need each year.”

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year, providing comfort and hope in times of crisis. As rapidly intensifying storms, extreme heat, record floods and widespread wildfires continue to devastate communities across the country, donations from Disaster Responder members are more important than ever to power Red Cross relief efforts for those who need it most.

About Avangrid Foundation: The Avangrid Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that funds philanthropic investments that primarily impact communities where Avangrid, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate. Since 2001, the Avangrid Foundation and its predecessors have invested more than $45 million in partnerships that focus on building sustainable, vital and healthy communities; preserving cultural and artistic heritage; advancing education; and improving people’s lives. The Avangrid Foundation is committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.avangrid.com/avangrid-foundation.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Oregon, including operations in 25 states with approximately $50 billion in assets. Avangrid owns and operates seven electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England It also owns and operates nearly 100 energy generation facilities across the United States producing more than 11 GW of power for over 3 million customers. Avangrid employs approximately 8,500 people and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2026 for the eighth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com.