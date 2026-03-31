Cox Business Unveils New AI-First Contact Center Solution Powered by RingCentral

ATLANTA & BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cox Business, a leading provider of advanced cloud and managed IT solutions, today announced the launch of Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a global leader in AI-powered business communications. This B2B product portfolio expansion introduces an AI-first, omni-channel platform designed to help organizations modernize customer engagement and drive operational efficiency.

Empowering Businesses with Advanced AI and Seamless Integration

Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral is powered by RingCentral’s RingCX™, an AI-first, cloud-based customer experience platform designed to simplify the complexity of traditional contact centers, driving high-impact engagement that turns every interaction into a competitive advantage. This platform unifies the customer journey in a single AI-powered interface, providing businesses the data and visibility needed to provide the best service every time.

Upon launch, the following capabilities will be available to all customers:

AI-Powered Virtual Agents: Provides 24/7 automated support for routine inquiries, freeing human agents for high-value interactions. The solution launches with third-party Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) integration support, with native AI agent capabilities scheduled for upcoming releases.

Provides 24/7 automated support for routine inquiries, freeing human agents for high-value interactions. The solution launches with third-party Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) integration support, with native AI agent capabilities scheduled for upcoming releases. AI Quality Management: Automates customer interaction evaluations with intelligent scorecards, enabling managers to coach agents faster while maintaining consistent quality standards and improving customer satisfaction at scale.

Automates customer interaction evaluations with intelligent scorecards, enabling managers to coach agents faster while maintaining consistent quality standards and improving customer satisfaction at scale. Omni-Channel Engagement: With 20+ digital channels ranging from voice to SMS to Facebook Messenger, the platform empowers agents with real-time visibility and historical customer context. This unified approach ensures a frictionless experience for customers, regardless of how or where they choose to engage.

With 20+ digital channels ranging from voice to SMS to Facebook Messenger, the platform empowers agents with real-time visibility and historical customer context. This unified approach ensures a frictionless experience for customers, regardless of how or where they choose to engage. Seamless CRM Integrations: Bridging the gap between communications and customer data, Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral syncs directly with leading CRM platforms. Agents gain immediate access to customer history and profiles, allowing for highly personalized and efficient interactions.

While traditional contact centers are built exclusively for the requirements of large-scale enterprises, this solution leverages the inherent scalability of RingCX to provide an agile, 'right-sized' solution that empowers businesses of any size to deploy sophisticated, AI-driven engagement without the enterprise-level overhead. Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral maintains a rigorous focus on security and compliance. With robust encryption and advanced access controls, the solution meets stringent standards, including PCI DSS and HIPAA compliance.

RingCX is built on the robust foundation of Cox Business Connect with RingCentral, which leverages the RingEX™ platform known for its global reliability and security. Together, RingCX and Cox Business Connect with RingCentral work seamlessly to unify contact center and unified communications, enabling effortless collaboration between agents and back-office teams. This tight integration delivers a true “single pane of glass” experience for admins, supervisors, and agents alike—streamlining management, enhancing visibility, and ensuring consistent, connected experiences across the entire organization.

Leadership Perspectives

“The launch of Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral marks a transformative step for our customers, empowering them to harness the full potential of AI-driven communications and workforce engagement,” said Jeff Breaux, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Cox Communications. “We are committed to driving innovation and operational excellence, ensuring our customers are ready for what’s next.”

“AI is fundamentally transforming how businesses engage with their customers—making every interaction smarter, faster, and more personalized,” said Homayoun Razavi, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Global Service Providers at RingCentral. “Together with Cox Business, we’re bringing that transformation to market with a joint solution that combines intelligent automation, real-time insights, and seamless omnichannel experiences to help businesses connect with customers in more meaningful ways at scale.”

To learn more about Cox Business Contact Center with RingCentral, visit https://www.cox.com/business/collaboration/cloud-contact-center.html.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

Through Cox Business, Hospitality Network, RapidScale and Segra, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial services portfolio including advanced cloud, managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in agentic voice AI–powered business communications, delivering an integrated platform for business phone, SMS, contact center, workforce engagement management, video collaboration, and messaging. As the communications layer connecting businesses and customers, RingCentral is the front door of business communication and is in the advantageous position to apply AI at every phase of the conversation journey — before, during, and after each interaction. Our agentic AI portfolio includes autonomous voice-first AI agents that automate calls, assist in the moment, and analyze every interaction – enabling businesses to work smarter, respond faster, and connect more meaningfully with their customers. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

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