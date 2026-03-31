Coppermine and Orlegi Sports Launch a Global Pathway for the Next Generation of Soccer Players

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orlegi Sports, a global sports management group that owns and operates three professional soccer teams, and Coppermine, Maryland’s largest destination for youth sports, today announced a new joint venture to expand youth soccer access and development: “Coppermine Soccer, Powered by Orlegi Sports”.

Bringing together Orlegi Sports’ philosophies, expertise, methodologies and operational knowledge with Coppermine’s extensive network of youth soccer offerings, unique infrastructure and talent pathways, “Coppermine Soccer, Powered by Orlegi Sports” represents an important step forward in expanding youth soccer programming across Maryland and the wider youth sports landscape to include international opportunities.

“Coppermine has built an outstanding organization that delivers impactful youth sports and soccer programming across Maryland,” said Alejandro Irarragorri, Founder and Executive Chairman of Orlegi Sports. “We are proud to partner with Alex Jacobs and the entire Coppermine community to support their youth soccer efforts, and bring Orlegi Sports’ experience to further enhance player pathways, development and community efforts to athletes and families.”

For families, this represents a unique opportunity to provide their children with access to world-class training, global exposure, and a value-driven environment that prioritizes personal growth, education, and long-term development. Coppermine Soccer Club will continue to operate across its existing facilities, leagues and competitions, while integrating Orlegi Sports’ sporting philosophy and global resources into player training and development that reflect the evolving demand of the modern global game.

“Our mission has always been to provide the strongest opportunities for young athletes to grow,” said Alex Jacobs, Founder and Owner of Coppermine. “Entering into this joint venture with Orlegi Sports allows us to elevate our mission by tapping into a global network of professional soccer talent and resources that will help improve youth development pathways for our players to succeed personally and professionally.”

“Coppermine Soccer, Powered by Orlegi Sports” will also work to expand local soccer initiatives throughout Maryland. Through leveraging longstanding local partnerships and Orlegi Sports’ experience in community programming, the partnership will aim to increase access to soccer for families across Maryland while supporting initiatives that promote development and inclusion both on and off the field.

“This represents an exciting step forward for youth soccer in Maryland,” said Yassine Iguidre, Director of Boys Soccer at Coppermine Soccer Club. “By combining Coppermine’s deep roots in the local community with the expertise and development philosophy of Orlegi Sports, we are creating an environment where young players train at high standards and see a clear pathway to the next level of the game.”

“This is an incredible moment for our organization, and at the heart of it are the young players and families who inspire what we do,” said Andrew Bulls, Head of Youth Development at Coppermine Soccer Club. “Together, we are building stronger pathways for our players to develop and progress within our club, ensuring every player who steps onto the field has the support, structure and opportunity to reach their highest potential.”

“I'm incredibly excited about what this means for the future of our female players,” said Madison Ferrara, Girls Academy Director at Coppermine Soccer Club. “Coppermine has a strong track record of placing girls into successful college programs, and this collaboration creates an additional pathway for international experiences and continued development, preparing them to compete at the highest levels of the global game.”

“Today’s news, along with our recent entrance into the MLS Next Homegrown program, signals the next chapter for Coppermine Soccer,” said Niko Eckart, General Manager of Coppermine Soccer Club. “We are building a true professional pathway that starts with local development and leads to opportunities at the highest level of the game.”

About Coppermine

Coppermine is Maryland’s largest destination for youth sports, active-lifestyle adults, and families. Its facilities house a myriad of year-round social, athletic, and fitness programming. We serve over 2.4 million families per year with our youth and adult classes, clinics, camps, leagues, tournaments, and nationally competitive club teams. Learn more about Coppermine here: https://www.gocoppermine.com/.

About Coppermine Soccer

Coppermine Soccer Club (CSC) was established in 2014 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, serving over 1,000 families in three regions – Central (Baltimore), North (Harford County), and West (Carroll County). Coppermine has become one of Maryland’s largest and fastest-growing youth club soccer programs. Coppermine cultivates the best athletes through positive coaching, guidance, and motivation. By recognizing and rewarding players for achievements and progress, they maximize player confidence on and off the field. Learn more here: www.copperminesoccer.com.

About Orlegi Sports

Orlegi Sports is a global sports management group focused on building sustainable sports organizations through ownership and strategic management, innovation, and community impact. The group owns and operates three professional sports teams, including Club Santos Laguna and Atlas FC both competing in Liga MX in Mexico, and Real Sporting de Gijón competing in La Liga 2 in Spain, and is committed to advancing excellence in sports performance and operations. Learn more here: https://orlegisports.com/en/.