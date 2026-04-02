Unox Supports Future of Foodservice Design at FEED26

DENVER, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unox, a global leader in commercial oven technology, served as a sponsor of the FEED26 Workshop, hosted by the FCSI Educational Foundation Feb. 15-18 in Charleston, SC.

“If we don’t keep educating ourselves — if we don’t learn — we perish.” Gene Doerr, Unox director of consultant services Share

FEED selects one manufacturer per equipment category to sponsor the event. Unox represented the combi oven category, joining a curated group of manufacturers chosen for their commitment to foodservice design education.

The four-day workshop brought together foodservice consultants, architects, educators and students for more than 20 hours of programming covering foodservice design, project management and equipment integration. Gene Doerr, Unox director of consultant services, delivered a 20-minute educational session on combi oven technology and its application in foodservice design. The session will be shared with Western Kentucky University to support its undergraduate foodservice design class and newly launched Professional Studies Certificate Program.

“If we don’t keep educating ourselves — if we don’t learn — we perish,” said Doerr, who has spent a decade at Unox and holds deep conviction that the consultant community shapes the future of the industry. “Events like these allow for easy transfer of information, letting us hear directly from the design community what works and what doesn’t, so we can develop better products.”

FEED raises funds in support of the FCSI Educational Foundation’s mission to develop the next generation of foodservice design professionals. The foundation’s WKU certificate program, which graduated its first professional cohort in August 2025, is designed for industry professionals seeking a credential without pursuing a full degree. Sponsorships like Unox’s contribute to the foundation’s more than $100,000 annual funding goal.

For Unox, the investment goes beyond brand visibility. Doerr believes manufacturers have a responsibility to be in the room where foodservice’s future is being designed: “Innovation comes from being out there, speaking to others, learning from our own industry and others, and using that knowledge to develop products that help our customers.”

About Unox

Unox is a global leader in professional cooking solutions, committed to culinary excellence and continuous innovation. As the world’s largest commercial oven manufacturer and the only brand of combi ovens built in the U.S., Unox operates in more than 110 countries with an unmatched service network. Its advanced combi and speed ovens are engineered to simplify the lives of culinary professionals, maximizing output and minimizing operating costs. For more information, visit https://www.unox.com/us_us/.