INOVAIT and DIGITAL Unite to Strengthen Innovation Pathways and Medtech Founder Support

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INOVAIT, Canada’s image-guided therapy (IGT) and AI network, and DIGITAL, Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize collaboration aimed at expanding opportunities for IGT founders, accelerating commercialization, and strengthening innovation ecosystems across Canada.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration between two Canadian commercialization powerhouses that builds on strengths and expertise, while enabling greater connectivity and value creation for emerging IGT companies navigating complex growth and commercialization pathways.

Under the MOU, they will explore:

Bi-directional referrals for companies that may benefit from each organization’s specialized programs and sector expertise

for companies that may benefit from each organization’s specialized programs and sector expertise Cross-promotion opportunities to increase visibility of programming, events, and founder success stories

to increase visibility of programming, events, and founder success stories Exploration of a future joint call for co-innovation

Expanded engagement, including participation in meetings, events, and ecosystem-building activities

“This MOU with DIGITAL is all about alignment, not duplication,” said Raphael Ronen, Co-Executive Director of INOVAIT. “By connecting our networks and expertise, we can support founders to access the right resources at the right time.”

“INOVAIT has built a strong national network for IGT and AI founders,” said Sue Paish, CEO, DIGITAL. “There is a massive opportunity for Canada and our health sector by connecting medtech innovators to the partners and buyers needed to build and scale Canadian-made solutions. By bringing DIGITAL’s collaborative model together with INOVAIT’s expertise, we’ll deliver results together for our members, and for Canada.”

Shared Commitment to Canadian Medtech Success

The collaboration builds on a history of mutual interest and shared outcomes, including co-investments in Dova Health, 16 Bit, and Altis Labs, high-impact Canadian IGT companies that have received support and investment from both INOVAIT and DIGITAL at different stages in their journeys.

“The Canadian AI ecosystem benefits significantly from the coordinated support of organizations like DIGITAL and INOVAIT,” said Solveig Johannessen, CEO of Dova Health Intelligence. “This funding and support help de-risk and drive early-stage transformative innovation, enabling companies like Dova to move from concept to commercialization with greater confidence. This MOU signals meaningful alignment that will further amplify networks, programs, and commercialization pathways. By connecting these efforts, DIGITAL and INOVAIT can help more companies scale globally and build enduring industry leaders rooted in Canada.”

INOVAIT is supported by the Government of Canada’s Strategic Response Fund. DIGITAL is supported by the Government of Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster Initiative, the Province of British Columbia, and private companies.

“The Government of Canada is proud to see commercialization powerhouses like INOVAIT and DIGITAL unite to advance the future of medtech innovation in our country,” said The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “This collaboration reflects Canada’s commitment to fostering commercialization, supporting entrepreneurs, and creating quality jobs for Canadians. Together, these efforts will help ensure that Canadian-developed solutions improve lives and strengthen our health sector for generations to come.”

About INOVAIT

INOVAIT is Canada’s image-guided therapy (IGT) and artificial intelligence (AI) network. As a pan-Canadian network, INOVAIT supports companies and academic institutions from coast to coast to commercialize cutting-edge medical technologies that positively impact the healthcare system and create high-quality jobs. The network brings together companies, research institutes, post-secondary institutions, and not-for-profit organizations to collaborate on game-changing projects to transform healthcare. INOVAIT strengthens the Canadian medtech ecosystem by fuelling continuous innovation that revolutionizes healthcare. INOVAIT was established in 2020 by Sunnybrook Research Institute in Toronto and supported by the Government of Canada’s Strategic Response Fund.

About DIGITAL

DIGITAL connects technology builders and buyers to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of Canadian solutions. Established in 2018 under the Government of Canada’s Supercluster Initiative, DIGITAL brings together industry leaders, SMEs, and post-secondary institutions to collaborate on large-scale projects that drive innovation and the development of technology solutions in sectors critical to Canada, such as mining and energy, housing, workforce development and health.

Since inception, DIGITAL has delivered billions in projected revenue for Canadian companies, retained sovereign IP, launched hundreds of commercial products, and helped tens of thousands of Canadians gain the skills needed for the digital economy. digitalsupercluster.ca