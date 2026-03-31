Eptura Advances Enterprise Workplace Coordination in Microsoft 365 Following Solutions Partner with Certified Software Designation for Financial Services AI

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eptura today announced continued advancement of Eptura Engage’s integration with Microsoft 365, supporting secure, enterprise‑scale workplace planning, scheduling, and analytics across complex organizational environments. This milestone follows Eptura Engage’s Solutions Partner with certified software designation for Financial Services AI in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, which recognizes software that demonstrates interoperability with the Microsoft Cloud and meets program requirements.

As flexible work models mature, workplace coordination has moved beyond basic room booking. Enterprises must manage desks, rooms, neighborhoods, and shared resources across locations while enforcing policies, supporting teams, and understanding how space is used. These requirements demand purpose‑built tools that combine advanced scheduling, administrative control, and operational insight at scale.

“Hybrid work breaks down when coordination becomes fragmented or overly simplistic,” said Raj Batra, Chief Executive Officer at Eptura. “What we hear from customers is the need for control and flexibility at enterprise scale — without disrupting the Microsoft tools their employees already rely on. With Engage, we focus on extending Microsoft 365 with dedicated workplace capabilities, from advanced booking and team coordination to analytics and automation. Earning the certified software designation validates that approach and our commitment to delivering secure, enterprise‑ready solutions for global organizations.”

Engage supports complex scheduling scenarios, including automated room reassignment, recurring meeting management, and attendee coordination. Through integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot, Engage AI enables natural‑language booking, intelligent workspace recommendations, and planned collaboration, helping teams coordinate more intentionally while reducing manual effort. Administrators gain centralized visibility into availability and utilization, along with the ability to manage policies and exceptions from a single system, helping organizations move beyond basic scheduling to more intentional workplace planning.

Built on Microsoft cloud, identity, and data foundations

Beyond the employee experience layer, Eptura’s integration with Microsoft extends across infrastructure, identity, and analytics. Eptura solutions are hosted on Microsoft Azure, including support for Azure Government Cloud, providing enterprise‑grade scalability, resilience, and security for organizations operating in regulated and compliance‑driven environments. Integration with Microsoft Entra ID supports single sign‑on and centralized user provisioning, simplifying access management while maintaining strong governance controls.

To support insight‑led workplace decisions, Eptura uses Microsoft Fabric as the foundation for its unified data and analytics framework, enabling consistent space and location data models across products. Customers can extend these insights using Microsoft Power BI, with flexible reporting that supports deeper analysis of space utilization, occupancy trends, and workplace performance.

As part of its ongoing alignment with Microsoft’s evolving calendar architecture, Eptura Engage is advancing its Microsoft Graph-based integration to support secure, real‑time access to calendars and resource bookings, aligning with Microsoft’s long‑term roadmap as Exchange Web Services (EWS) is retired in October 2026.

Eptura Engage’s Solutions Partner with certified software designation for Financial Services AI, earned in December 2025, recognizes its interoperability with the Microsoft cloud. For organizations operating in regulated environments, the designation provides additional confidence that Eptura Engage supports secure, compliant, and enterprise‑ready workflows.

Eptura’s collaboration with Microsoft also includes availability through the Microsoft Marketplace, with the option to apply eligible purchases toward Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC), as well as participation in the Microsoft Places ecosystem and integration with the Microsoft Places Directory to support interoperability and hybrid work coordination.

To explore Eptura’s collaboration with Microsoft, visit eptura.com/partner/microsoft.

About Eptura™

Eptura is a global worktech company that digitally connects people, workplaces, and assets in a unified platform to enable organizations to drive more value. With 25 million users across 115 countries, we are trusted by the world’s leading companies, including 50% of Fortune 500 brands, to realize a better future at work. For more information, visit eptura.com.