Kemba Credit Union and FlexPath DXP Debut Shop-by-Payment at Cincinnati Auto Show

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kemba Credit Union today announced a strategic partnership with FlexPath DXP to launch a new Personalized Shop-by-Payment (SBP) experience within its Member Auto Center.

Kemba Credit Union becomes the first to launch payment-based vehicle shopping powered by identity-verified credit. Share

The platform debuted at the Cincinnati Auto Show (March 26–29, 2026) and is now live, making Kemba the first credit union to offer a payment-first vehicle shopping experience powered by identity-verified credit prequalification.

“Consumers don’t shop for vehicles by price — they shop by payment,” said Dennis Wander, Indirect Lending at Kemba Credit Union. “By partnering with FlexPath DXP, we’re delivering a better experience for our members while strengthening our ability to compete across both financing and leasing.”

Powered by FlexPath’s patent-pending VeriQual™ technology, the platform allows members to enter a target monthly payment, verify identity with a mobile number, and instantly view all qualifying vehicles across dealer inventory with real, credit-based payment options.

“Consumers think in terms of budget, not vehicle price,” said Tarry Shebesta, CEO of FlexPath DXP. “Kemba is bringing identity-verified credit and real payment calculations to the start of the shopping journey.”

A key advantage is the ability to present lease payments that incorporate manufacturer incentives, helping credit unions compete more effectively with OEM captive finance programs. Through dealer inventory integration and a leasing relationship with GrooveCar, Kemba can now offer competitive lease and finance options across new and used vehicles.

By beginning with identity verification, the platform delivers higher-quality, credit-qualified engagement while improving transparency and reducing friction in the buying process.

“We’re always looking for ways to connect with more qualified buyers and improve conversion without increasing ad spend,” said Ed Larkin, Rose Automotive Group. “Shop-by-Payment aligns with how customers actually shop today — by monthly budget.”

Kemba and FlexPath plan to expand the program through additional dealer partnerships and broader adoption across the credit union ecosystem.

About Kemba Credit Union

Kemba Credit Union serves more than 130,000 members with a full range of financial products, including auto lending and leasing.

About FlexPath DXP

FlexPath DXP is a digital experience platform enabling identity-verified credit prequalification and payment-based vehicle shopping through its patent-pending VeriQual™ technology.