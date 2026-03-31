EP Wealth Advisors Expands East Coast Presence with the Acquisition of Divergent Planning

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EP Wealth Advisors (“EP Wealth”), a fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA), today announced its partnership with Bethesda, MD-based Divergent Planning LLC (“Divergent”), establishing a new East Coast region for the firm and adding approximately $418 million in assets under management (AUM).

Established in 2010 by co-founders Ara Abrahamian and Matt Brock, Divergent was built with a mission that closely aligns with EP Wealth. Seeking to provide greater accountability for their clients than what they experienced at larger national firms, Ara and Matt set out to build a firm centered on client trust and transparency. In 2017, they reinforced this commitment by becoming a fee-only, fiduciary registered investment advisor (RIA), further aligning Divergent’s model with EP Wealth’s platform and values.

Seven team members will join EP Wealth, establishing a new region for the firm and expanding client services on the East Coast, and establishing the first regional presence for the firm in Maryland.

“From the beginning, our goal at Divergent has been to build a firm rooted in trust, transparency, and true accountability to our clients,” said Abrahamian. “Partnering with EP Wealth allows us to preserve that mission while giving our clients and our team the scale, resources, and long-term support of a firm that shares our fiduciary values and commitment to putting clients first.”

“Comprehensive planning has always meant looking at every part of a client’s financial life and building thoughtful, disciplined strategies around what matters most to them,” said Brock. “This partnership allows us to continue delivering highly personalized advice while strengthening the infrastructure and long-term vision behind the work we do for our clients.”

“From our earliest conversations, it was clear this was more than a strategic fit—it was a true alignment of values,” said Kyle Miller, Chief M&A Partnership Officer at EP Wealth. “Ara and Matt have built Divergent with real intention, grounded in thoughtful planning, and deep respect for the client relationship. That clarity of purpose is exactly what we look for in a partner, and we’re excited to support their team with the resources and long-term platform needed to continue delivering exceptional outcomes for clients.”

“Divergent Planning represents exactly the kind of team we want to grow with at EP Wealth—planning-led, fiduciary-minded, and deeply committed to earning client trust,” said Ryan Parker, CEO of EP Wealth. “This partnership expands our presence in the Mid-Atlantic and reflects our strategy of expanding with firms that strengthen our culture, deepen our capabilities, and enhance what we can deliver to clients over the long term.”

Alaris Acquisitions, an M&A advisory firm specializing exclusively in the wealth management industry, acted as the advisor for this transaction.

This marks EP Wealth’s fourth partnership of 2026. Financial and legal terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About EP Wealth Advisors

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”) is a fee-only registered investment advisor and financial planning firm with more than 67 offices across 23 states. Managing over $42.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, EP Wealth has helped families across the country achieve their financial goals for more than 25 years. The firm offers a wide range of services, including financial, tax, and estate planning, as well as investment management. Headquartered in Torrance, California, EP Wealth is led by Chairman & CEO Ryan Parker, with active engagement from its Co-Founders, Derek Holman, CFP®, AIF®, and Brian Parker, CFP®. EP Wealth is backed by two minority equity investors, Berkshire Partners and Ares Management.

For more information, visit www.epwealth.com and follow EP Wealth on LinkedIn and Facebook.