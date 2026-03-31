Convera Joins Forces with Ripple to Empower Stablecoin-Enabled Cross-Border Payments

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convera, a global leader in commercial payments, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Ripple, a leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance, to offer crypto-enabled payment and treasury solutions for businesses.

“With the growing presence and use of digital currencies such as crypto and stablecoins, Convera has maintained a thoughtful approach by listening to what our customers want while watching this space continue to mature. We knew we needed a trusted, visionary partner that can help us meet our customers where they are in their journey,” said Patrick Gauthier, CEO, Convera. “Ripple is a clear leader in the crypto space and a natural fit for Convera. We look forward to continued success and growth as we roll out these capabilities to customers near and far.”

Convera’s partnership with Ripple brings together two industry leaders to enhance global payments through stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure. By combining Convera’s trusted global network, FX expertise, and customer experience with Ripple’s liquidity, settlement, and digital asset capabilities, the collaboration enables faster, more reliable cross‑border payments – particularly in corridors where traditional options are limited.

This partnership builds on the “stablecoin sandwich” settlement model, where payments begin and end in fiat while leveraging regulated stablecoins for settlement in between. Convera orchestrates the end-to-end payment experience, while Ripple provides the underlying infrastructure for liquidity, on/off-ramping, and cross-border settlement.

“Enterprises are increasingly looking for faster, more flexible ways to move money globally without taking on the complexity of digital assets directly,” said Aaron Slettehaugh, SVP of Product at Ripple. “By partnering with Convera, we’re combining a trusted global payment infrastructure with stablecoin-powered settlement to give businesses more control over how and when they move value across borders.”

Attend Convera’s speaking session at Fintech Meetup titled, “How Do You Move Fast with New Payments Rails Without Breaking Things -- Or Compliance?”, held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, April 1st, at 1:05 pm PT.

Sign up to receive Convera’s upcoming Payments 2026+: Liquidity in Motion Report, which outlines how accelerating regulatory deadlines, real-time payment innovation, and the emergence of multi rail ecosystems are redefining global currency management.

To learn more about Ripple’s payments, custody and stablecoin solutions, visit https://ripple.com.

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About Convera

Convera is a global leader in commercial payments. With an unrivaled regulatory footprint and a financial network spanning more than 140 currencies and 200 countries and territories, Convera is reimagining the future of business payments. We combine tech-led payment solutions with deep expertise in foreign exchange, risk management, and compliance. From small businesses to CFOs and treasurers, we’re helping our customers grow with confidence. Convera makes business payments simple, smart, and secure.