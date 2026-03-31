Sprinklr and CreatorIQ Announce Strategic Partnership to Unify Creator, Organic, and Paid Social Media

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the definitive, AI-native platform for Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM), and CreatorIQ, the global operating system for creator-led growth, today announced a strategic partnership and integrated solution connecting creator intelligence with enterprise social systems to help enterprise brands integrate, measure, and scale creator marketing alongside their broader social and marketing strategies.

“As enterprises scale their creator investments, the ability to connect creator intelligence with broader social systems becomes critical.” - Sprinklr Vice President of Product Management, Anish Chadda. Share

As social media ecosystems grow more complex, enterprises face increasing pressure to unify measurement across creator, paid, and owned social channels. Yet performance data remains fragmented across tools, limiting visibility into how creator and social investments drive revenue and growth. At the same time, creator marketing continues to accelerate. Average investment increased 171% year-over-year in 2025, and more than half of marketers use creator content in paid and organic channels — underscoring the need for connected systems that improve ROI and media efficiency.

Sprinklr and CreatorIQ’s new partnership delivers an integrated solution and a more connected operating model for enterprise marketing — linking creator intelligence, social media management, and paid amplification within a unified ecosystem. The Creator Graph™, CreatorIQ’s proprietary intelligence infrastructure that processes 123M creator posts per day, will feed directly into Sprinklr’s enterprise social media reporting environment, enabling brands to assess creator, organic, and paid performance in one place and better understand their impact on revenue and growth.

“As enterprises scale their creator investments, the ability to connect creator intelligence with broader social systems becomes critical,” said Sprinklr Vice President of Product Management, Anish Chadda. “Integrating CreatorIQ data directly into Sprinklr gives brands one connected environment for strategy, execution, and measurement across creator, paid, and owned channels. Our integrated solution enables teams to align efforts across platforms and activate creator content with far greater precision and impact.”

“Creator marketing is now foundational to how enterprise brands drive measurable business impact, but its data has too often been disconnected from broader social and paid performance systems,” said Tim Sovay, Chief Partnerships Officer at CreatorIQ. “For more than 11 years, CreatorIQ has built the industry’s most comprehensive creator marketing data foundation — structured, normalized, and proven at enterprise scale. The partnership between Sprinklr and CreatorIQ reflects our shared commitment to connecting creator intelligence with enterprise social ecosystems, enabling marketers to evaluate creator impact within the full context of their social and customer experience strategies. Together, we’re delivering the unified, enterprise-grade intelligence required for AI-driven marketing and full-funnel growth.”

A Unified View of Social Media and Creator Impact

The Sprinklr and CreatorIQ partnership brings:

Unified performance visibility: View CreatorIQ campaign performance alongside organic and paid social metrics to understand total channel impact in one place.

View CreatorIQ campaign performance alongside organic and paid social metrics to understand total channel impact in one place. Smarter capital allocation: Identify which creator-driven initiatives generate incremental revenue, improve media efficiency, and drive cross-channel ROI.

Identify which creator-driven initiatives generate incremental revenue, improve media efficiency, and drive cross-channel ROI. Operational and media efficiency at scale : Eliminate fragmented workflows by reducing manual data exports and cross-platform reconciliation.

: Eliminate fragmented workflows by reducing manual data exports and cross-platform reconciliation. Paid amplification: Activate high-performing creator content directly within Sprinklr’s paid media suite.

Together, Sprinklr and CreatorIQ are building a more connected marketing ecosystem — where creator intelligence, social media management, and paid activation operate as an integrated enterprise growth capability.

For more information, visit https://www.creatoriq.com/sprinklr-partnership-integration.

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is the operating system for creator-led growth. Trusted by more than 1,300 global brands and agencies—including Burson, Delta Air Lines, Google, LVMH, Nestlé, and Sephora—CreatorIQ unifies creator marketing across paid, owned, earned, commerce, and community into one seamless, enterprise-grade ecosystem. Powered by the Creator Graph™, CreatorIQ’s industry-leading intelligence infrastructure, along with rigorous compliance and security standards, and integrations with Meta, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and more, CreatorIQ empowers brands and agencies to harness the creator economy as a strategic growth engine. Learn more at www.creatoriq.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact:

Leah Spector

press@creatoriq.com

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is the definitive, AI-native platform for Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM), empowering brands to deliver extraordinary experiences at scale — across every customer touchpoint.

By combining human intelligence with the enhancements and insights of artificial intelligence, Sprinklr helps brands earn trust and loyalty through personalized, seamless, and efficient customer interactions. Sprinklr’s unified platform provides powerful solutions for every customer-facing team — spanning social media management, marketing, advertising, customer feedback, and omnichannel contact center management — enabling enterprises to unify data, break down silos, and act on real-time insights.

Today, 1,600+ enterprises — including Microsoft, P&G, Samsung, and 59% of the Fortune 100 — rely on Sprinklr to help them deliver consistent, trusted customer experiences worldwide.

Contact:

Austin DeArman

pr@sprinklr.com