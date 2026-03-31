TMX Transform Partners With Hasbro to Open New U.S. Distribution Center

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TMX Transform, a global supply chain consultancy, today announced its role in supporting a new distribution center in Midway, Ga. for Hasbro, a leading games, intellectual property (IP) and toy company. The facility strengthens Hasbro’s logistics network, helping ensure products are delivered with the speed and reliability partners and consumers expect.

Hasbro engaged TMX Transform to identify and implement a right-sized distribution center solution with the goal of optimizing storage utilization and consolidating multiple business segments into a single facility.

Located in Liberty County, Ga., less than an hour from Savannah, Ga., the new 600,000-square-foot facility supports Hasbro’s omni-channel distribution capabilities and supply chain efficiency across North America.

“Opening our new Midway distribution center marks an important step in strengthening our distribution network, improving operational efficiency, and better supporting retail partners and consumers across the country,” said Colin Regnier, Senior Vice President, Global Planning and Logistics at Hasbro. “We are proud to partner with TMX Transform, whose expertise helped ensure the facility was ready for operations and supported a smooth transition with minimal disruption.”

TMX Transform supported Hasbro’s transition from its previous Pooler, Ga., distribution facility to its new facility in Midway, Ga., including the selection of a new third-party logistics (3PL) operator. Working in partnership with real estate advisor Cresa, TMX Transform led lease negotiations, resulting in tenant improvements of $2.8 million. Tenant improvements were completed in February 2026, enabling operations to launch in March, ahead of the official lease start.

“This project shows what’s possible when strategy, real estate, and operations are brought together under one program,” said Marcus Carmont, Chief Customer Officer at TMX Transform. “Working with Hasbro, we delivered a right-sized distribution center that strengthens their U.S. network. It’s a great example of how the right partnership can turn complex supply chain change into a fast, successful outcome.”

The facility is expected to create between 60 and 70 jobs during standard operations, with seasonal employment reaching up to 125 during peak periods. Additionally, the center is projected to generate approximately $8 million in annual productivity savings, which will be reinvested into Hasbro's ongoing efficiency initiatives.

About TMX Transform

TMX Transform is an end-to-end supply chain consultancy dedicated to propelling companies to the next level by optimizing their entire supply chain. With a deep understanding of business needs, TMX Transform delivers tailored solutions that transform the way clients operate from source to end customer. Guided by a team of former industry practitioners and specialists with deep expertise across retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, e-commerce and more, TMX Transform delivers practical and efficient solutions that drive transformation and tangible improvements.

With offices located in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, TMX Transform is well-equipped to serve clients worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tmxtransform.com.