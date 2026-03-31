7 Brew to Open First On-Campus Stand at The University of Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--7 Brew, the rapidly-growing drive-thru beverage brand that is redefining what it means to grab a drink on the go, today announced plans to build its first-ever on-campus stand at The University of Arkansas. This summer, the company will break ground on its third walk-thru stand, set to welcome students and visitors this fall.

“This opening reflects the continued, positive growth of 7 Brew and reinforces our commitment to meaningfully engage with the communities that we serve,” said Chris Dawson, President of 7 Brew. “We are excited to create a welcoming space on The University of Arkansas’ campus that brings people together on a study break, morning commute or late-night treat to enjoy our beverages and experience the kindness, energy and passion that are central to the 7 Brew brand.”

The debut of The University of Arkansas stand marks 7 Brew’s first true on-campus presence. This milestone builds on the Company’s continued expansion into collegiate communities, following last year’s launch of its second-ever walk-thru stand in the University District at The Ohio State University. The University of Arkansas location creates an exciting opportunity for the brand to connect with another student body in its home state and bring its unique experience to campus life.

“Our top priority as the on‑campus dining team is to listen to our students and deliver the experiences they’re asking for,” said Jack Ervin, Vice President of Operations for Chartwells Higher Education at the University of Arkansas. “Bringing one of Arkansas’s most beloved brands to campus is a perfect example of that commitment. We’re confident that 7 Brew will be an instant favorite among U of A students, and we’re excited to build a long‑lasting partnership with such a strong local brand.”

Scheduled to open in fall 2026, 7 Brew will introduce students to the brand’s signature service, speed, quality and energy. Outside of 7 Brew’s traditional drive-thru model, the walk-thru location offers a space for guests to go inside, hang out and enjoy more than 20,000 unique drink combinations.

About 7 Brew

7 Brew is a rapidly growing beverage brand that is revolutionizing how customers experience drive-thru coffee service and think about their morning energy boost. 7 Brew serves espresso-based coffee, Chillers, tea, infused 7 Energy, 7 Fizz Sodas and more, all with an extra boost of kindness from their team. The dream of 7 Brew came alive with the first “stand” in Rogers, Ark., and its seven original coffees. 7 Brew now boasts more than 600 stands across the country. For more information, visit www.7Brew.com and follow 7 Brew on Instagram (@7brewcoffee), TikTok (@7brewcoffee), Facebook (facebook.com/7brewcoffee) and X (Twitter) (@7BrewCoffee).