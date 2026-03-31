UK Royal Navy Awards Teledyne Contract for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Floats

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Marine, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) in support of the Royal Navy’s Future Maritime Data Gathering (FMDG) - Persistent Oceanographic Data Collect, strengthening the Royal Navy’s oceanographic and environmental data collection capabilities.

Under this contract, Teledyne will supply numerous autonomous ocean observing systems, including Sentinel and Slocum gliders, APEX floats, and associated services, enabling the Royal Navy to expand its fleet of advanced unmanned technologies to collect high-quality oceanographic data in support of operational planning, maritime safety, and Defence activities, directly supporting Atlantic Bastion.

Under the FMDG program, Teledyne’s systems will deliver long-endurance data collection from complex and remote maritime environments, providing the Royal Navy with actionable and reliable environmental intelligence. The program builds on the Royal Navy’s use of Teledyne Slocum gliders since 2015 and reinforces the growing role of unmanned systems in Royal Navy and NATO naval operations. According to the Royal Navy’s Direct award justification, “Teledyne remains the only supplier able to guarantee seamless interoperability, security compliance, and mission readiness into the Current RN Glider Fleet.”

“This award reflects the Royal Navy’s continued confidence in Teledyne’s autonomous underwater vehicles and ocean observing technologies, and our established partnership in delivering proven, mission-ready solutions,” said George Bobb, President and CEO of Teledyne. “We are proud to support the Royal Navy’s Future Maritime Data Gathering program and to contribute capabilities that deliver high-quality ocean data to enable critical defense and maritime missions.”

“This investment in autonomous ocean sensing strengthens the Royal Navy’s ability to understand and operate in an increasingly contested North Atlantic, supporting Atlantic Bastion. As we take this forward under the First Sea Lord’s Hybrid Navy agenda, this capability will be delivered directly to front‑line Information Warfare Meteorological and Oceanographic (IW METOC) Operators. Persistent data from systems such as these enhances our understanding of the Underwater Battlespace, enabling Tactical Exploitation of the Environment and delivering the operational and information advantage Commanders need,” said Commander Butcher, Royal Navy, Capability Sponsor.

Since 2015, Teledyne has supported the Royal Navy’s oceanographic and environmental monitoring requirements through Slocum gliders, APEX floats and Gavia autonomous systems designed to operate reliably in demanding operational conditions. Teledyne’s unmanned systems are widely used by naval, commercial, and scientific organizations worldwide for ocean observation and environmental data collection.

Proven Performance

Teledyne Marine is a leading provider of unmanned underwater vehicles and ocean observing systems. Teledyne has delivered more than 12,000 APEX floats and 1,290 Slocum gliders, including over 600 systems in service with NATO naval users. Gavia AUV systems have been purchased by 18 navies worldwide, and Teledyne systems are operational with numerous NATO and AUKUS navies, including the Royal Navy.

UK Presence

Teledyne employs approximately 2,700 people across 18 main sites in the UK and is committed to supporting current and future UK defense priorities through proven technology, local expertise, and long-term partnerships.

About Teledyne Marine:

Teledyne Marine is a group of leading-edge technology companies that are part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Through acquisitions and collaboration, Teledyne Marine has evolved into an industry powerhouse, bringing Imaging, Instruments, Interconnect, Seismic, and Vehicle technology to provide solutions to our customers. For more information, visit www.teledynemarine.com.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.