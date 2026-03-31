Quad-C Management Announces Investment in Dane Street

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quad-C Management, Inc. (“Quad-C”), a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced its investment in Dane Street, a national leader in the insurance and healthcare services industry and provider of Independent Medical Examination and Peer Review services to over 300 clients.

"The Quad-C team shares our vision of continuing to enhance our clinical and technology-based assets to provide unparalleled service delivery for our clients." Share

Founded in 2008 by Will Fulton and based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Dane Street provides medical evaluation and review services to the Workers’ Compensation, Auto, Disability, and Group Health insurance markets. Its clients include a marquee roster of Tier 1 Insurance Carriers, Third Party Administrators, Health Plans, Fortune 500 Employers, and Law Firms. The management team, led by Greg Powers, CEO, will remain in their current roles, and Will Fulton will join the company’s Board of Directors and remain active as a significant shareholder.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with a group that understands and has a high level of respect for our core values,” said Will Fulton, Founder of Dane Street. “We selected Quad-C because of their deep experience partnering with founder-owned businesses and their tremendous track record of helping to scale companies in network-based businesses.”

“The Quad-C team shares our vision of continuing to enhance our clinical and technology-based assets to provide unparalleled service delivery for our clients,” said Greg Powers, CEO of Dane Street. “We are appreciative of our clients’ growing belief and investment in our services and are deeply committed to continuing to expand our coverage and capacity while remaining focused on industry-leading quality, turnaround time compliance, and ease of doing business.“

“We have been impressed with the entire Dane Street team from day one,” said Frank Winslow, Senior Partner at Quad-C. “We have evaluated the payor services market for years and view Dane Street as a uniquely differentiated platform with one of the industry’s strongest track records of growth. We share management’s enthusiasm regarding the partnership and market outlook.”

The partnership will allow Dane Street to reinvest capital to accelerate growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed. Bailey and Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Dane Street for this transaction.

About Quad-C Management:

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in established services and industrials companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested $4.7 billion of capital in 88 platform companies and over 400 add-on acquisitions. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. For more information, please visit www.quadcmanagement.com.

About Dane Street:

Dane Street LLC is a national leader in providing high-quality Independent Medical Exams (IMEs), Peer Reviews, and related independent medical review services to the Workers’ Compensation, Auto, Disability, and Group Health sectors. Dane Street delivers objective, evidence-based, and defensible medical reports for our clients, which include insurers, third-party administrators, employers, and legal professionals, helping to ensure accurate and medically appropriate claims determinations. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Dane Street is recognized for its commitment to regulatory compliance, customer service, excellent clinical integrity, and operational transparency. For more information, please visit www.danestreet.com