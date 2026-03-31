DigitalBridge and JEXI Complete Acquisition of Selected Data Center Assets from NEC Corporation

BOCA RATON, Fla. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) ("DigitalBridge"), a leading global investor in digital infrastructure, and Japan Extensive Infrastructure, Limited ("JEXI") today announced the completion of the acquisition of select data center assets from NEC Corporation (“NEC”) by their respective affiliated funds.

Following completion of the transaction, the data center assets will be operated as a new standalone platform. NEC will remain as the anchor customer, providing stable, contracted demand as the platform seeks to expand and attract additional third-party colocation demand over time.

"Japan presents a compelling opportunity in enterprise colocation, supported by resilient domestic demand and strong structural tailwinds," said Justin Chang, Senior Managing Director and Head of Asia at DigitalBridge. "We are privileged to partner with NEC, one of the leading IT Services companies in Japan. As we expand these assets over time, we look forward to serving the needs of other Japanese data center customers. We would also like to thank JEXI for their partnership thus far, they have played a significant role in structuring and finalizing this highly complex asset carve out."

This transaction will be DigitalBridge’s second acquisition in Japan, following its take‑private of JTOWER Inc. in early 2025, and reinforces the firm’s commitment to creating digital infrastructure platforms and assets that are directly responsive to local market demand and long‑term structural tailwinds.

"We are delighted to partner with DigitalBridge and NEC to create a stable, domestically anchored data center platform that can scale with market needs," said Kenjiro Okamura, Chief Investment Officer and Representative Director at JEXI. "With the widespread adoption of generative AI and related technologies, the importance of digital infrastructure has reached unprecedented levels. Just as industrial finance once supported heavy industries, JEXI believes that modern industrial finance should provide long-term growth capital to such critical social infrastructure. We serve as a 'nexus' connecting capital from investors seeking stable, medium- to long-term returns with infrastructure businesses that support Japan’s growth. With a mission to create a virtuous cycle of funds, assets, and capital, we actively promote our investment activities. Through this transaction, we will provide financial support to evolve NEC’s business structure, enhancing capital efficiency and enabling greater focus on its DX business. Simultaneously, we will continue contributing to the development of Japan’s digital infrastructure sectors."

"We are excited to enter into this transaction with DigitalBridge, who has various experience globally in data center operations, together with the local expertise of JEXI, will support our evolving infrastructure requirements in Japan. This transaction enables us to continue to meet the data center needs of our customers through a more flexible colocation model capable of evolving over time," said Yuka Shigesawa, Managing Director of Cloud/Managed Services Division.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of more than 30 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, DigitalBridge manages infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. The firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

About JEXI

Japan Extensive Infrastructure, Limited (JEXI) is an investment advisory company within the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group focused on domestic infrastructure. With “ALL JAPAN” as its core philosophy, JEXI aims to function as a nexus that creates a virtuous cycle of funds, assets, and capital between investors, and infrastructure businesses and companies. It aspires to be a platform that promotes the resolution of social challenges across the continuously expanding infrastructure sector. JEXI invests in a wide range of infrastructure areas, including digital infrastructure that supports Japan’s growth, decarbonization initiatives, and social infrastructure that underpins sustainable regional development. For more information, visit https://jexi.jp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, the expected timing of closing, regulatory approvals, and anticipated benefits of the transaction. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, among others, whether the newly formed platform will be successful in its strategy, whether the level of demand for secure, high-quality colocation capacity from enterprises operating in Japan will continue to grow and other risks described in DigitalBridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and DigitalBridge undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law.