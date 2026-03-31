Matter Named Strategic Communications Agency of Record for Clear Channel Outdoor

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matter, an agency delivering proven PR, marketing, and creative solutions, today announced it has been selected by Clear Channel Outdoor as its agency of record for strategic communications spanning public relations and social media services. Clear Channel Outdoor, a media company at the forefront of innovation in the out-of-home (OOH) industry, selected Matter based on its deep expertise supporting B2B brands, strong track record in securing high-impact coverage in tier one tech and business media, and its forward-thinking ideas and strategies amid today’s rapidly evolving media landscape.

“Matter stood out for their ample experience supporting high-growth B2B and technology companies, deep relationships across business and tech media, and a proven strategic approach that aligns perfectly with our ambitions.” Share

Matter will lead a comprehensive earned media, social media, and strategic content program designed to expand Clear Channel Outdoor’s visibility, amplify its executive voices, and position the company as a driving force shaping the future of advertising. Through strategic storytelling, thought leadership development, and proactive engagement, Matter will spotlight how Clear Channel Outdoor helps partners connect with the right audiences and measure and understand the impact of their advertising investments.

“Matter stood out for their ample experience supporting high-growth B2B and technology companies, deep relationships across business and tech media, and a proven strategic approach that aligns perfectly with our ambitions,” said Dan Levi, Chief Marketing Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor. “Their ability to think one step ahead, especially as media consumption and AI-driven discovery continue to evolve, gives us confidence that they will not only expand our visibility but strengthen our leadership position in the industry.”

Clear Channel Outdoor is experiencing an exciting chapter in its growth trajectory, continuing to push the boundaries of what modern out-of-home advertising can achieve. As a trusted partner and responsible corporate citizen, the company is focused on connecting brands to their audiences in meaningful ways that drive measurable outcomes.

“Clear Channel Outdoor is leading the market with dynamic, measurable solutions that are bringing renewed and meaningful attention to out-of-home advertising,” said Mandy Mladenoff, President of Matter. “They are proving that OOH is not simply a ‘nice-to-have,’ but a crucial component of every modern marketer’s strategy. We’re proud to partner with a company that is driving the advertising industry forward and to help ensure its story, insights, and leadership perspective are heard by the audiences that matter most.”

Together, Matter and Clear Channel Outdoor will work to further establish out-of-home advertising as an essential, data-driven channel that delivers measurable impact for today’s brands, while elevating the industry conversation around its evolving role in the modern marketing mix.

About Matter Communications

Matter is an agency delivering proven PR, marketing and creative solutions that drive results. Founded in 2003, with offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across high-technology, healthcare, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.