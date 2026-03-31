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Syntax Data Collaborates with MSCI to Bring Global ADR Indexes to Syntax Direct Platform

Partnership enables financial advisers to build customized international portfolios without leaving U.S. exchanges

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntax Data, a financial data and technology provider offering data-optimized index solutions, today announced a partnership with MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) to offer a range of MSCI indexes on the Syntax Direct platform: a forward-looking index development tool that revolutionizes the rapidly growing direct-to-index investment process.

"By bringing MSCI’s comprehensive ADR index family to Syntax Direct’s innovative index development capabilities, we're empowering advisers to build sophisticated, customized international portfolios without leaving U.S. exchanges.”

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As part of this strategic collaboration, MSCI will help Syntax expand into the independent RIA channel by helping financial advisers gain access to an expanded set of ADR index universes while also providing distribution support for the wealth management community. American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) allow advisers to gain exposure to a broad range of international equities using indexes designed to deliver diversification benefits using U.S.-listed securities – without leaving U.S. exchanges. MSCI’s ADR Indexes are built to allow investors to evaluate and implement global strategies within the efficiency of the U.S. market infrastructure – with coverage of roughly 90% of global markets.1

“We're thrilled to work with MSCI to bring their world-class ADR indexes to the Syntax Direct platform,” said Bruce Traan, President and COO of Syntax Indices. “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in democratizing global market access for financial advisers and their clients. By bringing MSCI’s comprehensive ADR index family to Syntax Direct’s innovative index development capabilities, we're empowering advisers to build sophisticated, customized international portfolios without leaving U.S. exchanges. This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to provide data-optimized index solutions that meet the evolving needs of the wealth management community, and we couldn't be more excited about the opportunities it creates for advisers in the independent RIA channel.”

The following MSCI indexes will be eligible as starting universes and for benchmarks for creating custom indexed-portfolio strategies within Syntax Direct:

  • MSCI ACWI ADR Index
  • MSCI ACWI ex USA ADR Index
  • MSCI ACWI ex North America ADR Index
  • MSCI ACWI ex Canada ADR Index
  • MSCI Canada Cross-Listed Index
  • MSCI World ADR Index
  • MSCI World ex USA ADR Index
  • MSCI EAFE Expanded ADR Index
  • MSCI EM ADR Index

“The collaboration between MSCI and Syntax reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions designed to address the evolving needs of financial advisers to better service their clients,” said Paul Riccardella, Head of Americas Wealth Indexed Investment Coverage at MSCI. “Our ADR indexes are designed to reflect the diversification of global investing within the familiar and efficient infrastructure of U.S. markets. By integrating these indexes into Syntax’s cutting-edge technology platform, we are enabling advisers to construct customized international portfolio strategies leveraging the transparency, liquidity, and operational simplicity of U.S.-listed securities.”

To learn more about Syntax Direct, please click here. To learn more about MSCI’s ADR Indexes, please click here.

ABOUT SYNTAX DATA

Syntax Data is a financial data and technology company that empowers investment managers, wealth advisers, and financial institutions with precise, transparent data solutions that optimize index development, portfolio customization, and investment analysis to drive better investment outcomes. Syntax operates through three segments: Affinity® Data, Syntax Direct, and Syntax Indices. Built on its patented Functional Information System (FIS®) technology inspired by systems sciences, Syntax’s solutions are powered by the most comprehensive, granular, and accurate revenue-derived data available on the market. Learn more at www.SyntaxData.com.

1 MSCI Research, as of June 30, 2025.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Jonny Swift
Impact Communications, Inc.
913-649-5009
JonnySwift@ImpactCommunications.org

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Contacts

Media Contact:
Jonny Swift
Impact Communications, Inc.
913-649-5009
JonnySwift@ImpactCommunications.org

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