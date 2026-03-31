RFG Advisory Expands Capital Solutions with First Majority Acquisition of RVA Wealth Management

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFG Advisory (“RFG”), an innovator in the wealth management industry dedicated to helping independent financial Advisors build their business without compromise, today announced it has completed the majority acquisition of RVA Wealth Management (“RVA”), a Richmond, Virginia-based advisory firm managing more than $320 million in client assets.

The transaction marks RFG’s first Advisor majority acquisition and represents a significant milestone in the firm’s long-term strategy to expand its capital solutions and support Advisors through succession, monetization, and continued growth.

RVA, a retirement-focused and education-driven planning firm, serves mass affluent households with an emphasis on income planning, asset preservation, and long-term financial confidence. The firm first affiliated with RFG in 2022 and will retain its brand and operate within RFG’s platform as a W-2 partner firm.

“This transaction represents an important evolution in how RFG shows up for Advisors across every stage of their journey,” said Shannon Spotswood, CEO of RFG Advisory. “We’ve always been focused on helping Advisors build enterprise value and grow intentionally. With RVA, we’re demonstrating our ability to also be the right partner when it’s time to monetize, transition leadership, and ensure continuity for clients and team members alike.”

The partnership was driven by RVA founder David Koren’s desire to begin planning for retirement while preserving the legacy of the firm and the client relationships he has built over decades. With a succession plan already in motion and leadership transition underway, including the continued leadership of Caleb Vaughan as a strong next-generation partner, RFG provided a structure that supports long-term continuity, multi-generational service, and the preservation of the firm’s legacy while unlocking long-term value.

“This was about finding the right partner to carry the business forward without disrupting what makes it special,” said Ed Swenson, President of RFG Advisory. “RVA has built a deeply client-centric firm rooted in education, planning, and trust. RFG brings the capital, infrastructure, and strategic support to help that foundation scale while ensuring a seamless experience for clients.”

Through the partnership, RVA clients will continue to receive the same high level of planning and advice they have come to expect, now complemented by RFG’s expanded platform capabilities, strengthening the infrastructure behind the client experience without disrupting the relationships they value.

The acquisition also reinforces RFG’s broader platform flexibility. Advisors partnering with RFG can operate independently, take on minority investment for alignment and shared upside, or pursue a majority transaction to optimize succession and long-term enterprise value, all within a single integrated platform.

“This is the beginning of a much larger opportunity,” Spotswood added. “We’ve built RFG to support Advisors however they define success, whether that’s scaling independently, aligning through shared ownership, or transitioning their business. RVA is a clear example of how we can meet that need in a meaningful and strategic way.”

The announcement builds on RFG’s recent momentum, including continued Advisor growth, the addition of new partner firms, and the launch of its ClickONE Command Center, an integrated platform designed to streamline operations and enhance Advisor productivity.

Advisors interested in learning more about partnering with RFG to build their business should visit rfgadvisory.com.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an award-winning platform dedicated to helping independent Advisors build their business without compromise.

An innovator in the wealth management industry, RFG equips Advisors with the infrastructure, support, and community to thrive while building enterprise value. Every element of the platform is designed to create time and space for what matters most to advisors: serving clients and growing their business.

From transition support that averages 39 business days or less to integrated marketing, talent and client service resources, streamlined back-office operations, institutional-grade investment management, and modern technology infrastructure, RFG delivers the partnership advisors need to grow efficiently and intentionally.

At the heart of RFG is a community of entrepreneurs who share a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation. With access to flexible capital solutions and ownership opportunities, advisors have the freedom to align their business strategy with their long-term vision and build something bigger than themselves.

To learn more, visit: rfgadvisory.com. For more information on RFG Advisory's awards, please visit rfgadvisory.com/awards.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC (“RFG Advisory” or “RFG”), a registered investment advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where RFG Advisory and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advisory services may be rendered by RFG Advisory unless a client agreement is in place.