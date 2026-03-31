SimplePractice and Uprise Health Partner to Modernize Mental Health Care Access Through SimpleConnect

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimplePractice, the leading platform powering independent behavioral health practices, today announced a strategic partnership with Uprise Health, a premier Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provider. The collaboration centers on SimpleConnect, SimplePractice’s enterprise connectivity solution, to create a frictionless “digital front door” for Uprise Health’s millions of covered members.

Through this integration, Uprise Health members can now connect with a select group of independent practitioners already within the curated Uprise Health network of high-quality mental health providers who utilize the SimplePractice platform. By leveraging a sophisticated matching engine that considers dozens of clinical, logistical, and preference-based attributes, the partnership removes the traditional hurdles to seeking care, allowing for a seamless, direct-to-calendar booking experience.

Redefining Enterprise Care Connectivity

SimpleConnect is designed to help payers, health systems, and employers bridge the gap between their members and independent care providers. By focusing on removing administrative friction, the platform transforms static directories into active pathways to care. Already supporting 250,000+ independent practitioners, SimplePractice facilitated over 125 million appointments in 2025 alone.

“Our goal with SimpleConnect is to provide the infrastructure that turns covered benefits into actual appointments,” said Jonathan Seltzer, CEO of SimplePractice. “By creating a modern digital front door for Uprise Health members, we are helping people find the right provider faster, while simultaneously helping our practitioners build thriving, sustainable practices by delivering pre-matched referrals directly into their existing workflows.”

Meeting the Demand for Mental Health Support

This announcement comes at a critical time, with half of U.S. employees reporting moderate to severe levels of burnout, depression, or anxiety. The partnership aims to turn employer-sponsored mental health benefits into immediate, accessible care.

“For over three decades, Uprise Health has been committed to helping employees and their families access meaningful and timely care,” said Rebika Shaw, CEO of Uprise Health. “We found a shared spirit of innovation at SimplePractice. Utilizing their platform, we are able to provide a more seamless, tech-enabled, white-glove experience that ensures our members connect immediately with the high-quality care they need.”

This collaboration is the latest in SimplePractice’s ongoing commitment to bridge the gap between independent practitioners and the broader healthcare ecosystem. To learn more about SimplePractice or SimpleConnect, visit www.simplepractice.com. To learn more about Uprise Health, visit www.uprisehealth.com.

About SimplePractice

SimplePractice is the industry-leading platform that empowers more than 250,000 solo and group practitioners to thrive and retain their independence. By simplifying the business of running a private practice, our premium practice management and EHR provides tools and technology that enable mental health professionals to focus on delivering quality care, while patients can seamlessly manage their care journey. In 2025, SimplePractice helped independent practitioners deliver over 125 million sessions of care to more than 10 million

individuals.

To learn more, visit SimplePractice.com, or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Uprise Health

Uprise Health transforms mental and behavioral healthcare through innovative digital solutions, personalized support, and a vast provider network. We offer accessible care that covers prevention, support, and aftercare, ensuring a seamless and supportive member experience, from beginning to end. Formerly known as IBH, Uprise Health has been a trusted provider for over 35 years and is a Shortlister Vendor of Choice for EAP, behavioral health, return to work, and substance abuse services. Uprise Health is dedicated to transforming mental and behavioral healthcare by placing Member Experience at the forefront of our operations through digital connectivity, personalized care, universal access, and positive outcomes.