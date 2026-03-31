-

Options Technology Completes Acquisition of Crossvale, Expanding Private Cloud and AI Modernization Capabilities

NEW YORK & LONDON & BELFAST, Ireland & FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of institutional-grade infrastructure, market data, and managed services for global financial services, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Crossvale, a US-headquartered leader in application and platform modernization.

The completed acquisition strengthens Options’ ability to help financial services firms modernize legacy environments, reduce technology debt, and accelerate adoption of private cloud and AI, within a secure, compliant operating model purpose-built for regulated markets. The acquisition builds on an already successful partnership between the two firms, with several joint deployments underway.

With the transaction now closed, Crossvale’s capabilities are fully integrated into the Options platform, combining deep expertise in containerization, application modernization, and database migration with Options’ global private cloud infrastructure. The result is a unified, end-to-end solution enabling clients to modernize applications, migrate data, and deploy AI workloads with full control over performance, security, and data sovereignty.

The acquisition comes at a time of accelerating demand across the financial services sector, as firms reassess public cloud strategies and prioritize greater cost predictability, operational control, and regulatory assurance. By bringing together infrastructure, modernization, and AI within a single platform, Options is uniquely positioned to support this shift.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, said: “This is a significant milestone for Options and our clients. Completing the acquisition of Crossvale allows us to immediately deliver a more comprehensive platform, combining private cloud, modernization, and AI in a way that is purpose-built for financial services. As clients navigate increasing regulatory pressure and the need to modernize at pace, we are now uniquely positioned to support them with a fully integrated, secure, and high-performance solution.”

Todd Millard, CEO of Crossvale, added: “Joining Options marks an exciting next chapter for Crossvale. From day one, we are bringing together deep modernization expertise with a global infrastructure platform that is trusted by financial institutions worldwide. Together, we can accelerate client transformation programs and deliver meaningful outcomes at scale.”

Tomer Yoser-Of, Partner at Vitruvian Partners, commented: “The successful completion of this acquisition highlights Options’ ability to execute on its strategic growth agenda. The addition of Crossvale strengthens the company’s platform at a time when demand for modernization, AI, and regulatory-ready infrastructure is accelerating. We see significant opportunity for continued growth as these capabilities are brought together.”

Security remains central to the combined offering, with an integrated approach spanning infrastructure, platform, and application layers enabling clients to meet stringent resilience and compliance requirements without compromising innovation.

The acquisition completion follows a series of strategic acquisitions by Options in recent years including its acquisition of Fixnetix, Activ Financial and most recently Packets2Disk, each designed to deepen core capabilities and support sustained global growth across capital markets technology services.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

About Crossvale:

Crossvale Inc. is a Red Hat Premier Partner and member of the Red Hat Commercial Partner Advisory Council, specializing in platform and application modernization and managed services for OpenShift and Kubernetes environments. The company holds Red Hat Specialized Partner status for Container Management, App Platform and Automation. Crossvale's PodOps platform provides 24/7 managed OpenShift services, while Crossvale Kubernetes Manager Services extends support across the broader Kubernetes ecosystem. The company's CrossDeploy methodology delivers comprehensive infrastructure, DevSecOps, and application modernization consulting. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas with operations in Spain, Crossvale serves enterprise clients across financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.crossvale.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins, jenny.collins@options-it.com

Industry:

Options Technology

Release Versions
English

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins, jenny.collins@options-it.com

More News From Options Technology

Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) Selects Options’ AtlasInsight for Next Generation Packet Capture and Real Time Analytics

LONDON & TORONTO & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of financial services infrastructure, today announced that its AtlasInsight platform has been selected by the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) to deliver high-fidelity packet capture and real-time analytics across TXSE’s proprietary, world-class trading infrastructure. As TXSE prepares to launch the first fully integrated exchange in over 25 years, the exchange has engineered its core infrast...

Options Announces 15 Consecutive Years of SOC Compliance, Underlying Its Commitment to Delivering Secure Reliable Solutions

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of IT infrastructure to global financial institutions, today announced that it has achieved SOC compliance for the 15th consecutive year, adhering to Type 2 SOC 1 & ISAE 3402, Type 2 SOC 2, and Type 2 SOC 3 standards. Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options said, “From the beginning, we have had an unwavering commitment to put security at the heart of everything we do. 15 years of SOC compli...

Options Technology Announces Agreement to Acquire Crossvale, Accelerating Private Cloud and AI Adoption for Financial Services

NEW YORK & LONDON & BELFAST, Ireland & FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of institutional-grade infrastructure, normalised market data and managed services for global financial markets, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Crossvale business, a US and EU-based leader in application and platform modernization. The proposed acquisition significantly strengthens Options’ ability to help financial services institutions...
Back to Newsroom