Connie Awarded One of Only Nine ASTP/ONC Pilot Grants to Support Electronic Consent Management for Behavioral Health Patients

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connie, Connecticut’s state-designated Health Information Exchange (HIE), today announced it has been selected as a recipient of the Behavioral Health Interoperability Pilot Grant. This grant will support statewide efforts to decrease the barriers to care coordination among providers for their patients in behavioral health treatment by implementing an electronic consent management solution for substance use disorder (SUD) encounter and clinical data.

“We’re proud to help advance national standards that will benefit behavioral health providers and their patients—both in Connecticut and across the country.” Share

Connie’s pilot is being funded through the Behavioral Health Information Technology (BHIT) Initiative, a $20+ million effort led by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ASTP/ONC) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Representing 45 exchange partners across nine states, the pilot programs will test behavioral health specific data elements in real-world settings across the nation. Findings from the pilots will inform future standards, technical specifications and policy considerations for the broader health provider community and shape future resources for the behavioral health community.

“These grants represent an exciting step forward in strengthening the connection between behavioral and physical health providers. Behavioral health and SUD information are among the most sensitive types of data in healthcare, and both providers and patients should feel secure in how that information is shared. Thoughtfully designed consent management tools are essential to support secure, patient-directed exchange while giving providers the insights they need to collaborate more effectively on shared patients,” says Jenn Searls, Executive Director of Connie. “We’re proud to help advance national standards that will benefit behavioral health providers and their patients—both in Connecticut and across the country.”

As part of the project, Connie will partner with two behavioral health providers serving thousands of patients in Connecticut—Community Health Resources (CHR) and United Services (USI)—to implement real-world USCDI+ Behavioral Health (BH) data exchange for patients in SUD treatment. Connie will help establish bidirectional, automated data exchange between the partner organizations and their respective clinical partners with a consent management solution that complies with 42 CFR Part 2.

“Caring for patients in SUD treatment requires true partnership between behavioral health and primary care teams. Too often, we’re working with pieces of a patient’s story instead of the full picture,” says Heather Gates, President and CEO of Community Health Resources. “This pilot allows us to securely exchange critical clinical information with our primary care partners in real time, reducing delays and supporting more connected care.”

Diane Manning, CEO of United Services added, “By leveraging Connie’s consent management tool, we anticipate that we’ll be able to streamline coordination for all our patients at United Services. This program will help our staff spend less time on administrative tasks and more on delivering exceptional patient care for our community.”

To learn more about Connie, visit www.conniect.org.

About Connie:

Connie is Connecticut’s state-designated Health Information Exchange. Connie securely connects healthcare providers, payers, and public health entities across the state to improve patient care, reduce costs, and support better health outcomes. By enabling timely, secure, and efficient sharing of health information, Connie strengthens care coordination and empowers providers with the information they need to deliver high-quality care. www.conniect.org