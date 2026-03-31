R2 Wireless Expands Globally, Building the Universal Passive RF Sensing Layer for Defense and Homeland Security

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--R2 Wireless today announced a growing ecosystem of technology partnerships integrating its ODIN passive RF sensing platform across a wide range of autonomous systems, sensors and defense technologies. The expansion positions ODIN as a foundational sensing layer for autonomous defense systems.

Developed by R2 Wireless, ODIN is a passive RF detection, classification, and geolocation system that analyzes signals at the physical waveform level rather than decoding communications data. This approach enables detection of encrypted, frequency-hopping, modified, and previously unseen emitters without active emissions. The system provides operators with continuous awareness of the electromagnetic environment: identifying drones, control links, radios, telemetry channels, electronic warfare and other RF-enabled threats and communications.

As sensors and autonomous platforms proliferate across the battlefield, ODIN is increasingly becoming the sensing layer across the emerging autonomous defense stack, enabling systems from multiple manufacturers to operate with a shared, comprehensive understanding of the signal environment.

R2 Wireless’ expanding partner ecosystem reflects a broader industry shift toward open, scalable and interoperable sensing architecture. Recent partnerships span autonomous ground vehicle manufacturers like Stridar; drone platforms like Heven Drones, Robotican, Starling, and TCOM; command and control and data fusion platforms like Kela Systems, BigBear.ai, Picogrid, and Centinus; kinetic interceptors like Allen Control Systems; communication providers like SEMPRE AI and Raycom; and leading radar providers such as Echodyne.

“Autonomous systems are only as effective as their ability to interpret complex environments in real time”, says Ben Cheatham, CEO of Centinus. “By combining R2’s advanced sensing capabilities with Centinus’ AI-driven decision layer, we are enabling a system that not only detects signals, but understands intent, maintains custody, and supports faster operational decisions. This integration expands situational awareness and moves protective systems from passive monitoring to active, coordinated response.”

Additional collaborations are currently underway as R2 Wireless continues to expand the ODIN ecosystem across allied defense forces, security organizations, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide.

“Autonomous drone systems need to understand the electromagnetic environment in which they operate,” said Ido Gur, CEO of Starling. “Combining passive RF sensing technologies like ODIN with platforms such as Starling’s Pathfinder-X - a fixed-wing eVTOL drone-in-a-box with more than 2.5 hours of flight endurance - expands situational awareness and strengthens the broader autonomous defense ecosystem.”

ODIN has already been deployed and field-tested across multiple operational environments worldwide, including operational deployments in Israel and Europe and joint exercises with allied defense organizations. The system has also been tested in battle conditions with U.S. Army units during live force-on-force exercises at the National Training Center. It has been integrated into operational exercises in the Pacific, demonstrated with both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, and is now being evaluated across the DoW.

The platform has been used alongside radar-based detection systems, where the addition of passive RF sensing improves tracking of drone threats by revealing the communications signals before active radar is employed.

"Modern threats try to exploit the gaps in sensing and defenses,” said Cordell Bennigson, U.S. CEO of R2 Wireless. “ODIN provides persistent, passive awareness of the RF spectrum to help close those gaps. It’s always on and built with an open architecture, enabling seamless integration with other sensors and platforms.”

As conflicts increasingly depend on control of the RF spectrum, it is becoming the new frontline. Scalable, fully interoperable platforms like ODIN deliver persistent, low-cost awareness across distributed and autonomous systems. By delivering passive, full-spectrum awareness at low SWaP and cost, ODIN extends advanced sensing capabilities to a wider range of defense and security platforms.

To learn more about R2 Wireless, visit r2-wireless.com.

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About R2 Wireless

R2 Wireless is a defense and security technology company specializing in passive radio frequency (RF) spectrum sensing and situational awareness. Founded and led by former Israeli and US military veterans and PhD researchers, the company developed its technology under Israel’s high-threat environments before expanding into Europe and the United States. R2’s platform passively monitors the entire RF spectrum to detect and locate transmissions such as drones and wireless devices without emitting signals or compromising privacy. The company serves the DoW (Department of War), public safety, border security and critical infrastructure customers worldwide and has raised more than $13 million in funding to date. To learn more, visit www.r2-wireless.com.