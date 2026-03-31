Personetics and Atomic Partner to Deliver Contextual and Measurable Deposit Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personetics, the Cognitive Banking Platform, and Atomic, a leader in embedded financial connectivity, today announced their partnership to deliver a native, end-to-end solution for contextual direct deposit and bill payment switching within digital banking experiences.

With this new capability, banks can identify the right customers and financial moments using transaction intelligence, and seamlessly design, trigger, execute and measure switching journeys within a single platform – closing the loop from intelligence, to action, to measurable outcomes. By integrating Atomic, Personetics advances its open and extensible Cognitive Banking Platform, expanding its ecosystem of capabilities to include embedded, context-driven switching journeys that accelerate deposit growth and share of wallet.

While many banks have invested in deposit switching, existing solutions often rely on generic, fragmented campaigns that lack the context needed to engage customers at the right financial moment. At the same time, disconnected tools increase friction and limit conversion, making it difficult to link switching initiatives to measurable business outcomes. The Personetics–Atomic partnership addresses these gaps by combining transaction intelligence with seamless execution and closed-loop measurement in a single platform.

The joint solution moves beyond generic campaigns to context-driven engagement, using Personetics’ transaction intelligence to trigger switching opportunities based on real customer behavior, such as external financial activity, income and bill patterns and relationship depth. By embedding Atomic’s execution layer directly into the digital banking experience, banks can ensure switching offers are delivered at the most relevant financial moment, reducing friction and significantly increasing conversion and engagement.

“Atomic’s capabilities are a natural fit with our Cognitive Banking vision and our open platform roadmap, enabling banks to move beyond insights to deliver contextual financial actions that drive measurable business outcomes,” said Udi Ziv, CEO of Personetics.

By embedding Atomic’s switching capabilities directly into Personetics Cognitive Banking Platform, the solution reduces friction and improves completion rates while giving banks greater control over how and when these journeys are delivered. Every interaction is tracked and fed back into Personetics’ analytics, enabling continuous optimization and providing a clear, measurable link between customer actions and deposit growth.

“By partnering with Personetics, we’re enabling banks to bring highly relevant, real-time insights into everyday banking experiences, and seamlessly turn those insights into financial action,” said Jordan Wright, CEO and Co-founder at Atomic. “Together, we help banks deepen relationships while delivering measurable business outcomes.”

Banks looking to elevate customer experience and deliver tangible business outcomes can leverage Personetics’ Cognitive Banking Platform to activate and optimize contextual switching strategies within a unified experience. To learn more, register for Personetics and Atomic’s upcoming webinar on April 14th, “From Insight to Action: Turning Transaction Intelligence into Measurable Deposit Growth,” here.

For more information on how Personetics is redefining customer engagement in banking, please click here.

About Personetics

Personetics, the Cognitive Banking Platform, is a pioneer in transforming how banks build and monetize customer relationships. Its AI-powered enterprise platform turns customer data into real-time transactional and digital intelligence, driving timely, relevant customer experiences and contextual actions that deliver measurable business outcomes. Serving leading financial institutions worldwide, Personetics continuously analyzes customer data to understand what is happening in each account holder’s financial life, elevating the customer experience and reinforcing the bank’s role as a trusted financial partner. For more information, visit https://personetics.com.

About Atomic

Atomic is a market leader in embedded financial connectivity, trusted by over 195 financial institutions and fintech firms, including 9 of the top 10 financial institutions and 12 of the top 20 fintechs. Since launching with its pioneering direct deposit switching solution, Atomic has expanded into a connected suite that helps users move, manage, and make payments with clarity and control through products like payment method updating, and bill and subscription management. For more information, visit https://atomic.financial.