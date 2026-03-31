New Fortress Energy Brazil Enters into Terminal Lease Agreement for TGS

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) ("NFE" or the "Company") today announced that its Brazil platform has entered into a long-term lease and capacity agreement (“Lease Agreement”) for its Terminal de Gás Sul (“TGS”) LNG import terminal in Santa Catarina, Brazil. The Lease Agreement is expected to commence in August 2026.

The agreement marks the commercialization of TGS and is expected to generate $50 million in annual EBITDA by 2027.

TGS is a strategically located LNG import terminal that provides critical and flexible access to natural gas for power generation in southern Brazil, a region with limited alternative gas supply options. The facility is expected to play a key role in supporting reliable, dispatchable power generation through its flexible LNG infrastructure.

“This agreement delivers immediate, contracted cash flow and highlights the strategic value of our infrastructure platform in Brazil,” said Leandro Cunha, Managing Director of New Fortress Energy Brazil. “TGS is now positioned as a stable, cash-generating asset with meaningful long-term upside.”

In addition to these contracted cash flows, TGS is also expected to underpin NFE’s long-term growth in Brazil. The terminal will supply the Company’s UTE Lins 2 power project, a greenfield capacity award from Brazil’s recent auction that is expected to commence operations in 2031.

This combination of near-term contracted cash flow in 2026 and long-term growth tied to greenfield power generation in 2031 reinforces TGS as a cornerstone asset within NFE Brazil’s integrated LNG-to-power platform, with additional opportunities to expand utilization through future agreements with power generators and industrial customers.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The Company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the Company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements and information that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this communication other than historical information are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and relate to future events, the Company’s future financial performance or the Company’s projected business results. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “expects,” “may,” “will,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. It is uncertain whether any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on the results of operations and financial condition or the stock prices of the Company. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described herein will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company’s annual report, quarterly and other reports filed with the SEC, which could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future.

Source: New Fortress Energy Inc.