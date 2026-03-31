Corning and Meta Celebrate Start of Construction on Cable Manufacturing Expansion in North Carolina to Support AI Buildout

CORNING, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today marked the start of construction on a significant expansion of Corning’s optical cable manufacturing capacity in Hickory, North Carolina, reinforcing their collaboration to support the buildout of advanced AI data centers using technology developed and manufactured in the United States.

The groundbreaking marks a milestone in the multiyear, up to $6 billion agreement between Corning and Meta to accelerate the deployment of the most advanced data centers in the U.S. and to support Meta’s apps, technologies, and AI objectives. Under the agreement, which was announced in January of this year, Corning will supply Meta with its newest innovations in optical fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions. Meta will serve as the anchor customer for the Hickory expansion, which will produce optical cable critical to AI infrastructure.

“As America advances its lead in AI, the infrastructure we build today will determine whether we stay ahead tomorrow. High-performance connectivity is at the heart of this work,” said Dan Sachs, Meta’s Vice President of Public Policy – State and Local. “Our partnership with Corning supports our goal of strengthening domestic manufacturing, supporting good jobs in North Carolina, and building a foundation for the next era of American innovation.”

“Today we are breaking ground on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in a critical next step for strengthening the domestic supply chain for AI data centers,” said Hal Nelson, Chief Operating Officer, Corning Incorporated. “Our expansion here in Hickory also opens a new chapter in our longstanding partnership with Meta. It’s a great example of the kind of collaboration Corning values most – helping our customers solve tough challenges by working together to move at the speed and scale that delivers the solutions they need.”

Corning, which currently employs more than 5,000 people in North Carolina, will expand manufacturing capabilities across the state to support the agreement with Meta. The expansion could increase Corning’s employment levels in the state by 15 to 20 percent, reinforcing North Carolina’s role as a manufacturing hub for optical fiber and cable.

“As Corning celebrates its 175th year, our partnership with Meta and today’s groundbreaking underscore the importance of our investments in U.S. manufacturing,” said Mike O’Day, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Corning Optical Communications. “North Carolina has been central to Corning’s optical manufacturing leadership for decades, supported by a highly skilled workforce and the strong, long-standing backing of state and local leaders. We’re grateful for those partnerships and proud to continue expanding advanced manufacturing capacity here to support the next generation of AI infrastructure.”

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, with a 175-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people’s lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning’s capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning’s markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.