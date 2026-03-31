SeatGeek Launches in ChatGPT

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, announced the launch of its app in ChatGPT. The integration gives SeatGeek’s partners a new channel to reach fans through conversational AI - and makes SeatGeek the first ticketing platform to bring both official primary tickets and resale inventory into ChatGPT through a single experience.

For teams and venues, the integration represents a meaningful expansion of AI-powered event discovery. The ChatGPT app puts partner inventory in front of fans at the moment of intent, in the channel where they’re already searching. For teams and venues, that means greater discoverability, a more direct connection to fans earlier in the decision journey and a new channel for driving ticket sales powered by the industry’s largest ticketing dataset.

“Fans no longer start their journey in one place — they’re asking questions across AI assistants, new search experiences, and tools that can act on their behalf,” said Russ D’Souza, Co-Founder and President of Supply at SeatGeek. “Our focus is making sure our events surface wherever fans are asking about them, and that when they do, our partners’ tickets are front and center in the best possible buying experience.”

A New Discovery Channel for Teams and Venues

SeatGeek’s presence in ChatGPT extends its AI-Powered Event Intelligence capabilities into conversational search. Built on insights from the largest dataset in ticketing and some of the world’s biggest teams, venues, and fandoms — the integration surfaces partner inventory with the context fans need to make confident buying decisions: Deal Score, view-from-seat imagery, and detailed seat perks data.

For rightsholders, this means their events are represented accurately and compellingly in an emerging discovery surface, with SeatGeek’s intelligence doing the work of connecting the right fan to the right seat.

SeatGeek’s participation in ChatGPT ensures rightsholders benefit from:

Greater discoverability across AI surfaces: Fans searching for events in natural language can find partner inventory surfaced directly in their ChatGPT conversation

Full blended inventory: Both official primary tickets from SeatGeek’s team and venue partners and resale listings appear in a single experience - a first for any ticketing platform in ChatGPT

Higher-quality representation of inventory: SeatGeekIQ’s data advantage means fans get richer context on seat quality, pricing and availability than any other platform can offer

A more modern conversion path: Fans are directed seamlessly to SeatGeek to complete their purchase, maintaining the trusted buying experience partners’ fans expect

“This is part of our long-term strategy to lead the industry in AI-powered discovery,” said Adam Waxman, Product Engineer at SeatGeek. "ChatGPT is where millions of fans are already asking questions about what to do and where to go - we want SeatGeek to be the answer when those questions turn to live events."

How It Works

Through the SeatGeek app in ChatGPT, fans can search for tickets using natural language - asking for the cheapest seats at an upcoming game, the best view for a concert, or family friendly options for a weekend show. The app surfaces real time inventory from SeatGeek’s blended marketplace, with fans able to refine their search conversationally until they find the right seats. Transactions complete on SeatGeek, preserving the trusted buying experience SeatGeek is known for.

Building Intelligent Discovery Across Every Surface

In December 2025, SeatGeek announced its participation in Google’s agentic AI search experience, becoming one of the first ticketers whose event listings can be fully understood and acted on by Google’s AI systems. In February 2026, SeatGeek launched an integration with Spotify, bringing official primary inventory to Spotify’s global audience of more than 751 million monthly active users. Together, these integrations reflect SeatGeek's commitment to building the operating system for every aspect of live - one where the platform's intelligence gets more valuable with every partner that joins, and every gate that opens.

The SeatGeek app in ChatGPT is available now. Fans can access it by opening ChatGPT, adding the SeatGeek app, and starting a conversation about a live event.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek was founded in 2009 when three live event fans had the crazy idea that modern technology could improve the live event-going experience for everyone—fans, teams and artists. Today, SeatGeek offers a trusted marketplace for fans to easily buy and sell tickets to the events they love and provides primary box office technology for some of the most prominent names in sports and entertainment globally.