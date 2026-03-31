Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia and Pediatric Specialists of Virginia Announce Renewed Partnership

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia (Anthem) today announced a renewed partnership with Pediatric Specialists of Virginia (PSV), a leading pediatric specialty care provider serving Northern Virginia and surrounding communities. The agreement ensures Anthem members have continued access to highly specialized, coordinated care designed specifically for children and their families.

"Our partnership with PSV reflects a shared commitment to ensuring families have access to expert, coordinated care designed specifically to meet the unique needs of children,” said Monica Schmude, president of Anthem BCBS in Virginia. Share

Established in 2013 through a partnership between Children’s National Hospital and Inova Health System, PSV is a nonprofit, physician-led medical group focused exclusively on pediatric specialty care. With locations in Ashburn, Fairfax, and Woodbridge, PSV provides comprehensive services ranging from evaluation and diagnosis to advanced procedures and ongoing care—all in a child-friendly, family-centered environment.

“Access to specialized pediatric care is essential for helping children achieve the best possible health outcomes,” said Monica Schmude, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia. “Our partnership with Pediatric Specialists of Virginia reflects a shared commitment to ensuring families have access to expert, coordinated care designed specifically to meet the unique needs of children.”

The partnership provides Anthem members with access to nationally recognized pediatric specialists with advanced training in complex and rare conditions affecting children. Families benefit from coordinated, family-centered care through integrated services that allow access to multiple specialties within a single organization. PSV’s strong clinical foundation is backed by two nationally recognized health systems—Children’s National Hospital and Inova Health System—bringing leading research, innovation, and clinical excellence to Northern Virginia.

The network also offers convenient access through multiple locations across the region, along with expanded in-person and telemedicine services.

“Our mission is to provide the highest quality pediatric specialty care while supporting families every step of the way,” said Dr. Laurel Blakemore, Chief Executive Officer of Pediatric Specialists of Virginia. “Through our partnership with Anthem, we can continue expanding access to expert care, advancing innovation, and ensuring children across Northern Virginia receive the specialized services they need to thrive.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. trades as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, and its service area is all of Virginia except for the City of Fairfax, the Town of Vienna, and the area east of State Route 123. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate HealthKeepers, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Elevance Health. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia is available at anthem.com. Also, follow us at @AnthemBCBS on X, on Facebook at AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield, and on LinkedIn.

About Pediatric Specialists of Virginia

Pediatric Specialists of Virginia (PSV) was collaboratively created by Children’s National Hospital and Inova Health System in 2013 as a pediatric specialty group dedicated to caring for the needs of children in Northern Virginia and surrounding areas. Its mission is to provide superb pediatric specialty care through clinical excellence, innovation, education, research, and family-centered care. As a medical group practice with tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, our specialists care for children during hospital stays at Children’s National and Inova Children’s Hospital and throughout their childhood on an ongoing, outpatient basis. Many are recognized as “Top Docs” by Washingtonian, Arlington Magazine, and Northern Virginia Magazine and have appeared in U.S. News & World Report as leading experts in their fields.

For more information about PSV, please visit: www.psvcare.org.