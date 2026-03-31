BarmeniaGothaer Modernizes Front-to-Back Investment Platform with Bloomberg and Clearwater Analytics

BOISE, Idaho & CHICAGO & NEW YORK & MUNICH & FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomberg and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) today announced that BarmeniaGothaer Asset Management AG, one of Germany’s top 10 insurance asset managers managing more than 50 billion euros in assets, has gone live on Bloomberg’s buy-side solutions and has selected Clearwater Analytics as its middle- and back-office management platform, including accounting and data management, completing its front-to-back investment transformation across the organization.

The merger of Barmenia and Gothaer in 2024 has created the opportunity to successfully unite two distinct technology and data environments, thereby advancing investment management to a new level. By integrating Bloomberg’s buy-side solutions and Clearwater Analytics into its operations, BarmeniaGothaer Asset Management AG is creating a future-proof investment management workflow that meets the organization’s efficiency goals in an increasingly dynamic capital market, and provides cutting-edge technologies for the entire investment lifecycle.

BarmeniaGothaer Asset Management AG is an existing multi-asset buyside OEMS client of Bloomberg benefiting from deep integration to Bloomberg Electronic Markets and using Bloomberg AIM as its Investment Book of Record (IBOR) and OMS alongside Bloomberg PORT Enterprise for risk and attribution analysis. Clearwater will serve as the new middle- and back-office foundation, delivering accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk capabilities across public and private assets. Through a single-instance, multi-tenant platform supported by AI-driven data management services, Clearwater provides a trusted investment data foundation for the organization and an end-to-end solution. Bloomberg and Clearwater’s strategic collaboration enables global asset owners to operate with a modern, efficient front-to-back investment architecture that brings together best-in-class capabilities and services across the entire investment lifecycle.

“With Bloomberg’s buy-side solutions and the cloud-native Clearwater Analytics platform, we are combining the capabilities of two leading providers,” said Gerrit Heine, Chief Executive Officer at BarmeniaGothaer Asset Management AG. “Together, they reduce complexity in our investment workflows, enhance transparency and automation and create a future-proof investment solution without compromising on efficiency improvements, growth, and the use of advanced technologies such as cloud and artificial intelligence.”

At the core of the new system architecture is Clearwater’s cloud-native platform, which eliminates information silos and, through its managed services, delivers cleansed, reconciled, multi-asset data. The integration between Bloomberg’s buy-side solutions and the Clearwater platform provides a holistic view across public and private assets, enabling consistent analysis of risk, performance, and allocations across the whole portfolio and throughout the investment lifecycle.

“We are pleased to support the front-to-back investment management transformation of BarmeniaGothaer Asset Management AG through their utilization of Bloomberg’s buy-side solutions and Clearwater’s platform,” said Jose Ribas, Global Head of Buy-Side Solutions Products at Bloomberg. “Together, clients can use those solutions to establish a single, scalable architecture that delivers a consistent view of their portfolios across liquid and illiquid assets—enabling greater transparency, comprehensive risk oversight, and more informed decision-making.” Jeffrey Leckstein, Global Head of Business Development, Buy-Side Solutions at Bloomberg, added, “As Bloomberg continues to partner with Clearwater Analytics, clients gain a front-to-back workflow that accelerates growth, enables expansion into new markets, and helps keep pace with evolving regulatory and market demands.”

“The priority of BarmeniaGothaer Asset Management AG was to reduce complexity and build an investment platform that could scale with the business,” said Josef Sommeregger, Head of Insurance EMEA at Clearwater Analytics. “By combining Bloomberg’s comprehensive investment solutions with Clearwater Analytics’ accounting, middle-, and back-office platform, BarmeniaGothaer Asset Management AG now operates on a unified front-to-back architecture. This significantly improves data accuracy, timeliness, and confidence, reduces operational complexity, and enables their teams to focus on higher-value investment decisions. It represents the kind of modern infrastructure leading insurers across the DACH region need to meet today’s regulatory and operational demands.”

“Our collaboration with Bloomberg is designed to give clients a modern front-to-back investment solution without the complexity of traditional integrations,” said Shane Akeroyd, Chief Strategy Officer at Clearwater Analytics. “BarmeniaGothaer Asset Management AG’s implementation demonstrates how combining Bloomberg’s deep trading and portfolio analytics capabilities with our cloud-native platform delivers the operational efficiency and scalability that leading organizations require.”

About BarmeniaGothaer

The BarmeniaGothaer is one of the top 10 insurers in Germany with around eight million customers, 7,500 employees, and premium income of around 9.3 billion euros, and is one of the largest mutual insurance associations.

BarmeniaGothaer Asset Management AG is responsible for an investment volume of over 50 billion euros and ranks among the largest asset managers in the German insurance industry. In addition to managing group internal capital investments, the focus is also on providing solutions for private and especially institutional investors with diverse investment needs.

A central component of the investment philosophy is the consistent integration of sustainability criteria (ESG) into all investment processes. The company pursues a holistic approach that systematically considers ecological, social, and governance aspects, is guided by its own ESG committees, and includes specific exclusion criteria as well as climate goals. Furthermore, membership in international initiatives such as the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance emphasizes the commitment to aligning capital investments with long-term climate neutrality and actively contributing to the transition towards a sustainable economy. More information at barmeniagothaer-assetmanagement.de.

About CWAN

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry’s most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, CWAN’s single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, CWAN supports over $10 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.cwan.com.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company.

About Bloomberg’s Buy-Side Solutions

Bloomberg’s suite of buy-side solutions delivers multi asset capabilities across the full investment lifecycle through a composable, modular operating model. These solutions are designed to work with accounting providers and asset servicers, enabling firms to assemble an operating model aligned to their strategy, scale, and operating priorities. Bloomberg’s buy-side solutions span research management, order and execution management, portfolio and risk analytics, trade compliance, and operations, all integrated with the Bloomberg Terminal to provide consistent data, transparent decision making, and scalable, API driven workflows across the enterprise.