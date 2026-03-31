Schneider Electric Joins Thread Group Board of Directors

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Thread Group, an industry alliance addressing IoT convergence, security, power, and architecture challenges, today announced that Schneider Electric has joined its Board of Directors. A member of the Thread Group since 2015, Schneider Electric will take a more active role in shaping the future of the Thread wireless networking protocol moving forward.

This addition comes at a pivotal time for the organization, with Thread recently surpassing 1000 consumer products, and as we continue to see expansion into commercial markets. Thread 1.4 delivers significant benefits for commercial and industrial applications, including seamless communication, enhanced reliability, and performance in expansive IoT deployments.

"The entire Thread Group will benefit from Schneider Electric’s deeper engagement in our efforts," said Vividh Siddha, President of Thread Group. "A dedicated member for more than a decade, their expertise in energy management and building automation is invaluable, especially as Thread adoption continues to grow in both smart home and commercial building environments."

As the IoT industry rallies around open standards, Schneider Electric’s strategic input will help accelerate Thread’s adoption as the networking backbone for IoT devices by championing interoperability and convergence across both residential and commercial sectors.

"Schneider Electric has long championed open standards as the key to sustainable, efficient, and future-proof intelligent buildings," said Alban Notin, Standardization Leader at Schneider Electric. "As a long-standing member, we have seen Thread evolve into a robust, secure, and low-power foundation for the Internet of Things. We look forward to further supporting the adoption of open standards that deliver interoperability and sustainability for our customers."

Schneider Electric joins existing Board of Directors members, including Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Fortune Brands Innovations, Google, Lutron, Inventronics, Nordic Semiconductors, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Siemens, Silicon Labs, and Samsung SmartThings.

About Thread Group

Formed in 2013, the non-profit Thread Group is focused on making Thread the foundation for the Internet of Things in homes and commercial buildings. Built on open standards, Thread is a low power wireless networking protocol that enables direct, end-to-end, secure, and scalable connectivity between IoT devices, mobile devices, and the internet. Because Thread is IP-based, it seamlessly integrates with many environments, apps, devices, and clouds. The Thread Group provides a rigorous certification program to ensure device interoperability and positive user experience. Thread is backed by industry-leading companies including Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Fortune Brands Innovations, Google, Lutron, Inventronics, Nordic Semiconductors, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Siemens, Silicon Labs, and Samsung SmartThings.