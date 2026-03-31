Elavon and Liberis Expand Partnership Enabling Small Businesses to Access Fast Funding

ATLANTA & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberis (Liberis US Inc.), a leading global embedded finance platform, today announced an extended partnership with Elavon, a leading payments provider and subsidiary of U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), to launch Quick Capital, a seamless funding solution for small businesses across Canada.

Following a successful launch in the U.S. in 2025, this partnership will provide access to capital to more than 202,000 Canadian small to medium sized businesses (SMBs), offering fast, flexible revenue-based financing from Liberis through an easy-to-navigate application that starts within the Elavon merchant portal. With minimal paperwork and rapid disbursement, SMBs can secure the funds they need to support growth, manage cash flow, or invest in key initiatives like inventory, marketing, and expansion.

“Every market we enter tells a similar story – a lack of quick and easy access to funding solutions is holding small businesses back,” said Rob Fairfield, CEO of Liberis. “After launching in the US, extending our Elavon partnership to Canada was the obvious next step. The partnership will help support small businesses, remove barriers and provide proven funding solutions to those businesses that really need it, better positioning them for growth.”

The solution is powered by Liberis with pre-population, enabling Elavon to offer a branded funding experience directly through its merchant platform. SMBs in Canada can benefit from:

Fast, flexible funding options

Access to capital for eligible small businesses, leveraging Elavon's merchant data

Fast application and disbursement with minimal paperwork

Seamless integration within Elavon's existing merchant portal

Funding for key business needs including inventory, tax payments, marketing, expansion, and cash flow

The Intuit QuickBooks 2025 Annual Report has reported that 57% of Canadian small businesses are charging more than 25% of their total monthly business expenses to credit cards, highlighting the need for more innovative funding solutions.

Eligible SMBs across sectors including healthcare, retail, services, and restaurants will receive tailored offers via direct email and in-platform messaging to match businesses with the right funding solution.

"Through Quick Capital, we’re providing small business owners with an efficient, straightforward path to funding, and flexible solutions that complement their cash flow patterns - particularly valuable when unexpected opportunities or obstacles arise," said Wally Mlynarski, CEO of Elavon.

Funding will be available now in Canada, with ongoing enhancements planned based on merchant feedback and funding demand. Liberis and Elavon intend to continue developing their partnership with potential new funding products and enhancements to further streamline the funding experience for merchants.

About Liberis

Liberis is an embedded finance partner for platforms, including vertical SaaS providers, marketplaces, payment processors and payment companies. Liberis works with platforms to offer tailored financial solutions to their merchant ecosystems, supporting growth across businesses of all sizes.

Liberis partners closely with platforms, combining merchant insight with over a decade of finance expertise across economic cycles. By understanding business rhythm and behaviour, Liberis embeds finance directly into platform workflows, delivering funding and financial tools at key moments in the merchant lifecycle.

Rather than offering standardised products, Liberis co-creates solutions around each partner’s brand, technology and merchant needs. Its flexible, API-driven architecture allows platforms to configure, launch and scale embedded finance offerings across 15 markets, with the ability to add new products over time without further platform integration. For more information, visit https://www.liberis.com/

About Elavon

Elavon is owned by U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), the fifth-largest bank in the United States. It provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to the largest global enterprises.

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