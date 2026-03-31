Ambrose and PREA Foundation Unveil Opportunity Scholarship Program for the Next Generation of Commercial Real Estate Leaders

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambrose, a vertically integrated real estate investment manager that specializes in acquiring, developing and operating modern industrial, logistics and e-commerce real estate, in partnership with the Pension Real Estate Association (“PREA”) Foundation, today announced the launch of the Ambrose x PREA Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Program, which will fund 50 internship scholarships annually to support the next generation of leaders in commercial real estate. Ambrose has pledged $1,000,000 to support the five-year program.

The program, which is open to undergraduate and graduate students from all backgrounds, aims to remove financial roadblocks and open meaningful doors in an industry historically characterized by higher barriers to entry and career advancement. Students who have accepted an internship through a PREA Foundation-funded program and expressed a financial need to pursue a career in the commercial real estate and/or finance sectors will be considered for the scholarships. The program’s inaugural 2026 Scholars Class will be announced later this spring.

“As a direct beneficiary of an internship program that opened the doors to the start of my successful industrial real estate career, I am proud that Ambrose is playing such an impactful role in cultivating the future talent pipeline of our industry,” said Aasif Bade, Founder and CEO of Ambrose. “Programs such as this provide the practical experience, exposure, foundational knowledge and inspiration that is critical for a young person’s career trajectory. I am grateful for the support and partnership of the PREA Foundation as we help to create life-changing opportunities for the next generation of innovative young professionals who will have a positive and enduring impact on our industry for many decades to come.”

PREA Foundation is the philanthropic arm of PREA, a non-profit trade organization representing the global institutional real estate investment industry. The Foundation’s mission is to advance the interests and values of the institutional real estate investment community by creating opportunities for people from all backgrounds to access and excel in the industry. They provide grant funds to create programs that equip emerging talent with the skills, experiences and opportunities needed for long-term career success in the real estate industry.

“Ambrose’s investment reflects the kind of leadership that defines our industry at its best,” said Dr. Ivan Barron, Executive Director of the PREA Foundation. “Aasif’s journey is a powerful example of what access and opportunity can unlock, and his decision to pay that forward will create transformative pathways for more than 200 students to enter and advance in commercial real estate. By addressing financial barriers at a critical moment, this scholarship helps ensure that emerging talent can pursue and sustain long-term careers in our industry.”

About Ambrose

Ambrose is a vertically integrated investment manager focused exclusively on acquiring, developing and operating modern industrial, logistics and e-commerce real estate throughout the United States. Founded in 2008, the firm pairs institutional expertise with a people-first approach to drive performance and progress, partnering with leading global occupiers of logistics and manufacturing assets. The firm is headquartered in Indianapolis with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Denver and Cincinnati. For more information, visit ambrosepg.com.

About PREA

Founded in 1979, the Pension Real Estate Association (PREA) is a non-profit trade association for the global institutional real estate investment industry. PREA currently lists over 700 corporate member firms across the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. PREA members include public and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, investment advisory firms, REITs, developers, real estate operating companies and industry service providers.