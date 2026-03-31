Carina Health Network Partners with Innovaccer to Advance Value-Based Care for Over 1.5 Million Coloradans

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, today announced a strategic partnership with Carina Health Network, a Colorado-based nonprofit health network serving more than 1.5 million lives, representing nearly 40% of the state’s Medicaid population. Carina will leverage Innovaccer’s Healthcare Intelligence Cloud to accelerate its transition to value-based care, enhance data-driven decisions, and improve outcomes across its extensive network of 1,200+ providers and 400 practice sites.

Carina Health Network represents one of the most comprehensive, coordinated care networks in Colorado. The organization serves Community Health Centers (CHCs) and other safety-net organizations, including critical rural and behavioral health providers across Colorado, united by a shared mission to deliver equitable, connected, and outcomes-driven care.

Through this partnership, Carina will deploy Innovaccer’s Healthcare Intelligence Cloud along with an integrated suite of population health and care management solutions designed to transform data into actionable insights.

By establishing a Value-Based Care Data Platform, Carina will unify clinical and claims data to create a single, longitudinal view of each patient. The network will leverage Population Health Analytics for advanced risk, quality, and cost measurement, enabling data-driven decisions that optimize care outcomes and contract performance.

At the point of care, providers will gain real-time risk and quality insights, while the integration of social risk data will help identify and address non-clinical factors influencing patient health. The deployment also includes Care Management and Patient Outreach solutions to enhance engagement and care coordination across community partners, ensuring that every patient receives proactive, personalized support.

Additionally, AI-powered Suspect Codes and Coder Assist capabilities will strengthen Carina’s risk adjustment and documentation accuracy, allowing the organization to advance the shift toward sustainable, value-based healthcare delivery.

These capabilities will enable Carina to unify data and deliver actionable insights to care teams, and support data-driven decision-making across its vast provider network.

“Carina is proving that value-based care works when data doesn’t just move, but acts,” said Abhinav Shashank, CEO and Co-founder of Innovaccer. “This partnership is about building the foundation for autonomous healthcare, where data from across the ecosystem comes together to not only inform decisions, but also trigger the right actions at the right time. By unifying claims, clinical, and community data into one intelligent platform, we’re enabling care teams to close gaps proactively, improve outcomes, and make every interaction more personal for 1.5 million people.”

The partnership represents a pivotal milestone in advancing Colorado’s statewide population health strategy. With the integration of Innovaccer’s AI-powered platform, Carina will be able to streamline care coordination, enhance performance across contracts, and empower providers with insights that close care gaps, optimize workflows, and improve the overall patient experience.

“Our goal has always been to make value-based care work at scale for the communities that support vulnerable populations,” said Michael Feldmiller, CIO at Carina Health Network. “Innovaccer’s platform gives us the unified data and intelligence to make that vision real, helping every provider make faster and more informed decisions for their patients.”

The partnership aims to strengthen Colorado’s healthcare ecosystem through unified data, actionable insights, and a shared commitment to improving population health.

About Carina Health Network

Carina Health Network delivers innovative solutions that help community health organizations empower their care teams, improve care, reduce costs, advance health, and thrive in value-based care. By aligning data, resources, and expertise across our statewide network and collaborating with partners across Colorado, we turn solutions into action and action into impact. Learn more at www.carinahealthnetwork.org.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the AI infrastructure for autonomous healthcare operations, delivering better clinical and financial outcomes across health systems, payers, governments, and life sciences. Powered by the Healthcare Intelligence Platform, Innovaccer unifies enterprise data and applies AI to automate administrative work, strengthen operational performance, and drive measurable margin expansion. Organizations such as Orlando Health, Adventist HealthCare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate intelligence into their existing infrastructure and elevate the quality of care. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.