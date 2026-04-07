CreditNature and Stabiliti Partner to Embed Nature Finance into Everyday Economic Activity

BATH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CreditNature, a pioneering Nature Fintech company, today announces a strategic partnership with Stabiliti, a nature-focused technology company building the infrastructure to embed environmental contributions into everyday economic activity. Together, the partnership will enable businesses to embed measurable nature impact into everyday operations, bridging the gap between commercial activity and ecosystem restoration at unprecedented scale.

The collaboration addresses a critical challenge in nature finance: how to mobilise investment at the scale required to meet global biodiversity targets. By integrating CreditNature's scientifically accredited NARIA framework with Stabiliti's embedded infrastructure, businesses can now channel micro-contributions from routine commercial and financial activity directly into verified nature restoration projects.

This partnership represents a significant step in CreditNature's mission to scale investment into ecosystem recovery, making it possible for companies across sectors to offer their customers tangible, traceable nature-positive outcomes with every purchase.

How It Works

The partnership creates a seamless pathway from economic activity to impact. Businesses embed a configurable "Green Margin" into their products, services, or financial flows, directing a small portion of each transaction towards nature restoration. These micro-contributions can fund the purchase of Nature Investment Certificates issued by CreditNature, which evidence the financial commitment to specific restoration projects. CreditNature works with project partners to budget restoration activities and manages ongoing impact measurement, ultimately certifying Nature Credits that represent verified units of ecosystem uplift. These credits are delivered as an impact reporting utility, enabling businesses and their customers to make credible claims based on their collective contribution to nature recovery.

Scientific Rigour Meets Scalable Allocation Infrastructure

At the heart of this partnership is CreditNature's independently accredited methodology for measuring ecosystem condition. This scientific foundation provides Stabiliti and its clients with confidence that every contribution delivers verifiable, measurable outcomes for nature.

By combining robust ecological science with scalable transaction-linked allocation infrastructure, the partnership enables organisations to move beyond discretionary sustainability initiatives toward embedded, repeatable nature funding mechanisms. The transparency inherent in both platforms ensures that businesses can demonstrate genuine environmental stewardship to increasingly demanding stakeholders.

Cain Blythe, CEO and Founder of CreditNature, commented:

"This partnership represents exactly the kind of scaling opportunity we've been working towards. Stabiliti shares our commitment to integrity and transparency, and together we're creating infrastructure that makes nature-positive business operations accessible to companies of all sizes. By embedding nature finance into everyday transactions, we're fundamentally changing how businesses engage with ecosystem restoration – moving from isolated sustainability initiatives to integrated, scalable impact."

Will Foulkes, CEO and Co-founder of Stabiliti, remarked:

“Stabiliti’s role is to provide the underlying infrastructure that allows organisations to embed nature restoration directly into the fabric of their economic activity - reliably, transparently, and at scale. CreditNature brings the scientific rigour that is essential for building trust in nature markets. Their accredited methodology and transparent reporting give our clients confidence that their contributions are driving genuine ecosystem recovery. This partnership allows us to offer businesses a solution that is both commercially viable and environmentally credible."

Unlocking New Revenue Streams and ESG Compliance

For businesses, the partnership offers multiple value propositions. Companies can differentiate their offerings by providing customers with meaningful environmental impact, unlock new green revenue streams, and meet emerging ESG reporting requirements such as TNFD and EU CSRD. The traceable impact reporting provided through the partnership shows exactly where and how contributions are used, addressing growing consumer and regulatory demands for transparency.

The collaboration comes at a critical moment as global markets increasingly demand environmental accountability. With nature loss identified as one of the greatest risks to human existence and an estimated $710 billion funding gap to address it, innovative financial mechanisms like this partnership are essential to mobilising capital at the required scale.

About CreditNature

CreditNature is a Nature Fintech company transforming the relationship between the economy and the natural world. We provide the critical digital infrastructure for metrics-backed nature markets, unlocking scalable investment for ecosystem restoration. Our proprietary NARIA framework allows us to generate verifiable nature credits, giving financial institutions confidence to invest in nature.

About Stabiliti

Stabiliti is a nature-focused technology company building programmable allocation infrastructure that integrates with existing financial systems to embed continuous funding for nature restoration into the global economy. Stabiliti enables organisations to apply configurable green margins across products, services, and financial flows, routing capital to verified nature restoration initiatives with full transparency and traceability. Our platform allows businesses and financial institutions to embed measurable nature impact into core economic activity, helping unlock scalable private investment into ecosystem recovery.

About Will Foulkes, CEO and Co-founder of Stabiliti

Will Foulkes is a former Linklaters lawyer and a globally recognised expert in blockchain and digital assets. He has been active in climate tech since 2020, supporting emerging initiatives in the sector. As CEO and Co-founder of Stabiliti, Will leads the company's mission to make environmental impact accessible through everyday financial transactions.

About Cain Blythe, CEO of CreditNature

Cain Blythe is a founder, author, public speaker and thought leader on nature finance. He has made numerous speaking appearances to promote awareness of the interdependency between our global economy, nature and the climate. He is the founder and CEO of two pioneering organisations, CreditNature and Ecosulis, as well as the co-author of 'Rewilding: The Radical New Science of Ecological Recovery', alongside Dr. Paul Jepson. He is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management and has been recognised as one of the UK's 100 most influential environmentalists in 2022, a LinkedIn Top Voice in the UK and finalist for Environmental Professional of the Year in 2023.